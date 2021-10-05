These Vet-Recommended Calming Collars For Dogs Actually Work
Goodbye, stress! 👋
If you have a dog who gets a little stressed out from time to time, whether she’s nervous during thunderstorms or totally hates whenever you leave her alone, you might be looking for products to help keep her calm.
While there are tons of different items on the market, from calming dog beds to anxiety vests, calming collars are one of the easiest ways to help ease your pup’s stress both at home and on the go.
The Dodo reached out to Dr. Laura O’Sullivan, a veterinary advisor at betterpet, to find out more about calming collars — and if they’ll work for your pet.
How do calming collars work?
Calming collars typically work by releasing pheromones. These pheromones mimic the scent of her mother from when your dog was a puppy, which can help her feel calm.
“Pheromones are chemical factors that can change the behavior of a pet,” Dr. O’Sullivan told The Dodo. “In domestic pets, pheromone-infused products can be used to help reduce stress and anxiety.”
Benefits of calming collars for dogs
There are a couple benefits of using calming collars for your pup, including the following:
They’re available over the counter
Rather than having to get a prescription from your vet like you would have to do with antidepressants or other medications, these collars can be purchased over the counter. If your dog’s anxiety symptoms are pretty severe, however, you should consult your veterinarian.
They’re non-medicated
If you prefer not using many prescribed medications on your dog, calming collars are a great way to help reduce stress or anxiety without having to deal with the possible side effects of meds.
They don’t take up any space
Rather than having to think about making more room for a new calming dog bed or needing to find a free outlet for a pheromone diffuser, these collars don’t take up any space other than on your pup's neck.
How to find the best calming collars for dogs
Your veterinarian may carry or recommend products based on ones they’ve had success with in other patients. The calming collar most commonly recommended by Dr. O’Sullivan is Adaptil, while other veterinarians recommend Sentry.
This collar is clinically proven to reduce stress from loud noises, help ease separation anxiety, help your dog adapt to a new environment and/or increase her focus during training sessions. It’s activated by your dog’s own body heat, so you can just put it on her and go about your business.
This collar will release pheromones for up to 30 days and is scientifically proven to help relieve anxiety and reduce undesirable behavior.
While calming collars can help your dog, it’s important to keep in mind that some pets may need additional training and/or medications. If that’s the case for your pup, reach out to your veterinarian.
