These Vet-Recommended Calming Collars For Dogs Actually Work

If you have a dog who gets a little stressed out from time to time, whether she’s nervous during thunderstorms or totally hates whenever you leave her alone, you might be looking for products to help keep her calm.

While there are tons of different items on the market, from calming dog beds to anxiety vests, calming collars are one of the easiest ways to help ease your pup’s stress both at home and on the go.

The Dodo reached out to Dr. Laura O’Sullivan, a veterinary advisor at betterpet, to find out more about calming collars — and if they’ll work for your pet.

How do calming collars work?

Calming collars typically work by releasing pheromones. These pheromones mimic the scent of her mother from when your dog was a puppy, which can help her feel calm.

“Pheromones are chemical factors that can change the behavior of a pet,” Dr. O’Sullivan told The Dodo. “In domestic pets, pheromone-infused products can be used to help reduce stress and anxiety.”

Benefits of calming collars for dogs

There are a couple benefits of using calming collars for your pup, including the following:

They’re available over the counter

Rather than having to get a prescription from your vet like you would have to do with antidepressants or other medications, these collars can be purchased over the counter. If your dog’s anxiety symptoms are pretty severe, however, you should consult your veterinarian.

They’re non-medicated

If you prefer not using many prescribed medications on your dog, calming collars are a great way to help reduce stress or anxiety without having to deal with the possible side effects of meds.

They don’t take up any space

Rather than having to think about making more room for a new calming dog bed or needing to find a free outlet for a pheromone diffuser, these collars don’t take up any space other than on your pup's neck.

How to find the best calming collars for dogs

Your veterinarian may carry or recommend products based on ones they’ve had success with in other patients. The calming collar most commonly recommended by Dr. O’Sullivan is Adaptil, while other veterinarians recommend Sentry.