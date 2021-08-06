5 Calming Cat Beds Your Cat Will Actually Love
They’re just so CUDDLY 😍
We independently pick all the products we recommend because we love them and think you will too. If you buy a product from a link on our site, we may earn a commission.
If you have a cat who suffers from anxiety, or just gets stressed out easily (aka most cats), you’re probably in the market for any and all things that can help make her feel more safe and secure.
That’s where calming cat beds come in. Made to mimic the feeling of warmth and security that a kitten experiences when sleeping with her siblings, these beds are made with super soft fabric, like faux fur, and come in the cuddliest, most snuggly shapes.
While there are tons of different calming cat beds on the market, we found some that’ll appeal to any and all kinds of cats, including cats who love to have blankets over them, those who want a little more joint support and even cats who love to be in enclosed spaces.
This round bed will surround your cat with all the warmth and comfort she could ever hope for. It has a non-skid bottom to make sure that no matter where you place it, it won’t move around.
If your cat needs enclosed spaces to feel safe, this insulated tent is for her. It’s made with fleece walls that’ll keep her warm and secure, and she’ll get the privacy she craves when she feels stressed out.
This cuddler bed is well-known at The Dodo for being one of the comfiest beds ever made. It’s cozy, plush and made to keep your cat as zen as possible.
This nest-style bed’s made with orthopedic foam to provide extra support. The hood is perfect for any cat who wants to snuggle up under a blanket while still having the ability to check out her surroundings.
If your cat loves kneading to help calm her nerves, this bed is for her. It’s made with a loose blanket that’s perfect for cats to play around with, and high bolsters that give tons of support.