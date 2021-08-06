5 Calming Cat Beds Your Cat Will Actually Love

We independently pick all the products we recommend because we love them and think you will too. If you buy a product from a link on our site, we may earn a commission.

If you have a cat who suffers from anxiety, or just gets stressed out easily (aka most cats), you’re probably in the market for any and all things that can help make her feel more safe and secure.

That’s where calming cat beds come in. Made to mimic the feeling of warmth and security that a kitten experiences when sleeping with her siblings, these beds are made with super soft fabric, like faux fur, and come in the cuddliest, most snuggly shapes.

While there are tons of different calming cat beds on the market, we found some that’ll appeal to any and all kinds of cats, including cats who love to have blankets over them, those who want a little more joint support and even cats who love to be in enclosed spaces.