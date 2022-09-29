New Legislation Passed That Protects Animal Welfare In California

There’s good news for animals in California! Five new bills that protect animals in pretty different (but all super important!) ways have been signed by Governor Gavin Newsom and are now law.

The first bill passed is Senate Bill 879 — aka the PET Act (Prohibiting Extraneous Testing) — which ends unnecessary toxicological testing for pesticides, chemical substances and other products on dogs and cats.

"Animal testing that has no scientific value and causes terrible pain and suffering is inhumane, unnecessary and cruel," said Scott Wiener (D-SF), who introduced the bill, in a statement released by his office to NBC Bay Area.

It’s another significant win for animal rights activists across the country, including those who recently rescued over 4,000 beagles from a research facility in Virginia, where the dogs used for testing were severely mistreated.

And for businesses that board animals, Assembly Bill 1648 was also passed, which requires kennel owners to have a disaster evacuation plan in place before they can operate.

The good news continues for California’s unhoused population with the passing of Senate Bill 774, which makes the emotional support dog certification process easier for them.

And it doesn’t stop there. It's now officially "theft" to steal or take someone's pet after Assembly Bill 1290 was signed by Governor Newsom.

And lastly, with Assembly Bill 2723, microchip registration requirements for dogs and cats will be expanded to better help those who’ve lost a pet.

“For many families, including my own, pets are beloved companions that enrich our lives every day,” Newsom said in a statement to The Sacramento Bee. “I’m proud to sign this legislation to advance our state’s leadership on animal welfare by ending cruel and unnecessary testing on dogs and cats, among other measures to protect the health and safety of pets in California.”

Congratulations on the good news, Golden State!