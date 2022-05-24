100+ Calico Cat Names For Every Personality

Your calico cat has so many different colors and unique markings in his fur that it’s honestly a work of art. So you’re probably trying to think up a name that’s just as interesting as he is.

But it can be really tough finding that name that suits him perfectly and stands out at the same time.

The Dodo rounded up over 100 of the best calico cat names to help you find one that’s perfect and unique, just like your cat.

Male calico cat names

Your little calico boy would love any of these names.

Picasso

Skippy

Simba

Mozart

Sebastian

Cornelius

Edison

Gizmo

Herman

Stanley

Ernie

Female calico cat names

These female cat names are as sweet as your calico girl.

Mrs. Norris

Saffron

Maisie

Sahara

Aurora

Calypso

Kiki

Opal

Bella

Honey

Hazel

Cute calico cat names

Your calico’s colorful fur is so cute, so any of these adorable cat names would be perfect.

Patches

Amaretto

Truffles

Chestnut

Doodle

Marbles

Rye

Butterscotch

Ribbons

Confetti

Pixie

Mittens

Dumpling

Pebbles

Cupcake

Bongo

Pudding

Snickers

Turtle

Cool calico cat names

Cool names are the way to go if you’ve got a tough, badass calico cat.

Camo

Blaze

Rebel

Rogue

Elektra

Roxy

Orion

Rajah

Scarface

Cersei

Khaleesi

Loki

Topaz

Amber

Mosaic

Almandine

Kali

Venus

Nerdy calico cat names

Your inner nerd is dying to give your cat a name that reflects your own interests.

Fry

Leela

Finn

Marceline

Hermione

Link

Zelda

Velma

Chewie

Yoda

Buffy

Beta

Byte

Digit

Atari

Bowser

Sega

Unusual calico cat names

Your cat’s coloring is super unique, so giving him a more unusual name will be so fitting.

Harlow

Sheena

Mable

Molly

Moxie

Ambrosia

Sunset

Dawn

Freckles

Heathcliff

Oriole

Sepia

Halloween calico cat names

If you’re the kind of person who celebrates spooky season year-round, you're going to love these Halloween names for your calico cat.

Frankenstein

Pumpkin

Boo

October

Hannibal

Clarice

Carrie

Morticia

Freddy Krueger

Jigsaw

Leatherface

Jack (O’-Lantern)

Scarecrow

Hex

