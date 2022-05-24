100+ Calico Cat Names For Every Personality

By Sam Howell

Published on 5/24/2022 at 3:10 PM

Your calico cat has so many different colors and unique markings in his fur that it’s honestly a work of art. So you’re probably trying to think up a name that’s just as interesting as he is.

But it can be really tough finding that name that suits him perfectly and stands out at the same time.

The Dodo rounded up over 100 of the best calico cat names to help you find one that’s perfect and unique, just like your cat.

Male calico cat names

Your little calico boy would love any of these names.

  • Picasso
  • Skippy
  • Simba
  • Mozart
  • Sebastian
  • Cornelius
  • Edison
  • Gizmo
  • Herman
  • Stanley
  • Ernie

Female calico cat names

These female cat names are as sweet as your calico girl.

  • Mrs. Norris
  • Saffron
  • Maisie
  • Sahara
  • Aurora
  • Calypso
  • Kiki
  • Opal
  • Bella
  • Honey
  • Hazel

Cute calico cat names

Your calico’s colorful fur is so cute, so any of these adorable cat names would be perfect.

  • Patches
  • Amaretto
  • Truffles
  • Chestnut
  • Doodle
  • Marbles
  • Rye
  • Butterscotch
  • Ribbons
  • Confetti
  • Pixie
  • Mittens
  • Dumpling
  • Pebbles
  • Cupcake
  • Bongo
  • Pudding
  • Snickers
  • Turtle

Cool calico cat names

Cool names are the way to go if you’ve got a tough, badass calico cat.

  • Camo
  • Blaze
  • Rebel
  • Rogue
  • Elektra
  • Roxy
  • Orion
  • Rajah
  • Scarface
  • Cersei
  • Khaleesi
  • Loki
  • Topaz
  • Amber
  • Mosaic
  • Almandine
  • Kali
  • Venus

Nerdy calico cat names

Your inner nerd is dying to give your cat a name that reflects your own interests.

  • Fry
  • Leela
  • Finn
  • Marceline
  • Hermione
  • Link
  • Zelda
  • Velma
  • Chewie
  • Yoda
  • Buffy
  • Beta
  • Byte
  • Digit
  • Atari
  • Bowser
  • Sega

Unusual calico cat names

Your cat’s coloring is super unique, so giving him a more unusual name will be so fitting.

  • Harlow
  • Sheena
  • Mable
  • Molly
  • Moxie
  • Ambrosia
  • Sunset
  • Dawn
  • Freckles
  • Heathcliff
  • Oriole
  • Sepia

Halloween calico cat names

If you’re the kind of person who celebrates spooky season year-round, you're going to love these Halloween names for your calico cat.

  • Frankenstein
  • Pumpkin
  • Boo
  • October
  • Hannibal
  • Clarice
  • Carrie
  • Morticia
  • Freddy Krueger
  • Jigsaw
  • Leatherface
  • Jack (O’-Lantern)
  • Scarecrow
  • Hex

