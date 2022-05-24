100+ Calico Cat Names For Every Personality
Creative calico cat names are so fun 🤍🧡🖤
Your calico cat has so many different colors and unique markings in his fur that it’s honestly a work of art. So you’re probably trying to think up a name that’s just as interesting as he is.
But it can be really tough finding that name that suits him perfectly and stands out at the same time.
The Dodo rounded up over 100 of the best calico cat names to help you find one that’s perfect and unique, just like your cat.
Male calico cat names
Your little calico boy would love any of these names.
- Picasso
- Skippy
- Simba
- Mozart
- Sebastian
- Cornelius
- Edison
- Gizmo
- Herman
- Stanley
- Ernie
Female calico cat names
These female cat names are as sweet as your calico girl.
- Mrs. Norris
- Saffron
- Maisie
- Sahara
- Aurora
- Calypso
- Kiki
- Opal
- Bella
- Honey
- Hazel
Cute calico cat names
Your calico’s colorful fur is so cute, so any of these adorable cat names would be perfect.
- Patches
- Amaretto
- Truffles
- Chestnut
- Doodle
- Marbles
- Rye
- Butterscotch
- Ribbons
- Confetti
- Pixie
- Mittens
- Dumpling
- Pebbles
- Cupcake
- Bongo
- Pudding
- Snickers
- Turtle
Cool calico cat names
Cool names are the way to go if you’ve got a tough, badass calico cat.
- Camo
- Blaze
- Rebel
- Rogue
- Elektra
- Roxy
- Orion
- Rajah
- Scarface
- Cersei
- Khaleesi
- Loki
- Topaz
- Amber
- Mosaic
- Almandine
- Kali
- Venus
Nerdy calico cat names
Your inner nerd is dying to give your cat a name that reflects your own interests.
- Fry
- Leela
- Finn
- Marceline
- Hermione
- Link
- Zelda
- Velma
- Chewie
- Yoda
- Buffy
- Beta
- Byte
- Digit
- Atari
- Bowser
- Sega
Unusual calico cat names
Your cat’s coloring is super unique, so giving him a more unusual name will be so fitting.
- Harlow
- Sheena
- Mable
- Molly
- Moxie
- Ambrosia
- Sunset
- Dawn
- Freckles
- Heathcliff
- Oriole
- Sepia
Halloween calico cat names
If you’re the kind of person who celebrates spooky season year-round, you're going to love these Halloween names for your calico cat.
- Frankenstein
- Pumpkin
- Boo
- October
- Hannibal
- Clarice
- Carrie
- Morticia
- Freddy Krueger
- Jigsaw
- Leatherface
- Jack (O’-Lantern)
- Scarecrow
- Hex
