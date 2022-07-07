Butterfly Quotes That Will Inspire You To Keep Flying

Sometimes all you need is to read the right quote and your mood can totally shift. These inspirational butterfly quotes will definitely lift your spirits, make you think and prepare you for your flight into a brand-new day ahead.

Many people use quotes as journal prompts, and you may be inspired to explore one of these phrases in your diary. Or, you may even want to use one of these quotes in an Instagram caption or social media post and spread the wealth to your friends and followers.

A lot of these excerpts and sayings are about butterflies breaking out of their cocoons to start a new adventure, which is a symbolic transformation almost everyone can relate to.

Check out the below list of quotes about butterflies and emerge from your own cocoon with an entirely new attitude.

Butterfly quotes from famous authors and figures

These butterfly quotes from authors, songwriters and great thinkers will definitely get your brain going and may make your heart melt.

“We are like butterflies who flutter for a day and think it is forever.” ― Carl Sagan, “Cosmos” “We delight in the beauty of the butterfly, but rarely admit the changes it has gone through to achieve that beauty.” ― Maya Angelou “Well, I must endure the presence of a few caterpillars if I wish to become acquainted with the butterflies.” ― Antoine de Saint-Exupéry, “The Little Prince” “I almost wish we were butterflies and liv'd but three summer days — three such days with you I could fill with more delight than fifty common years could ever contain.” ― John Keats, “Bright Star: Love Letters and Poems of John Keats to Fanny Brawne” “Love is like a butterfly, a rare and gentle thing.” — Dolly Parton, “Love Is Like a Butterfly” “Happiness is like a butterfly which, when pursued, is always beyond our grasp, but, if you will sit down quietly, may alight upon you.” ― Nathaniel Hawthorne “The caterpillar does all the work, but the butterfly gets all the publicity.” ― George Carlin “’Just living isn’t enough,’ said the butterfly, ‘one must have sunshine, freedom and a little flower.’” — Hans Christian Anderson, “The Complete Fairy Tales” “You do not just wake up and become the butterfly. Growth is a process.” ― Rupi Kaur, “The Sun and Her Flowers” “Float like a butterfly, sting like a bee.” — Muhammad Ali “Happiness is like a butterfly, the more you chase it, the more it will evade you, but if you notice the other things around you, it will gently come and sit on your shoulder.” ― Henry David Thoreau “Some things, when they change, never do return to the way they once were. Butterflies for instance, and women who've been in love with the wrong man too often.” ― Alice Hoffman, “Practical Magic” “If nothing ever changed, there would be no such things as butterflies.” — Wendy Mass, “The Candymakers” “Although the butterfly and the caterpillar are completely different, they are one and the same.” — Kendrick Lamar “Don’t waste your time chasing butterflies. Mend your garden, and the butterflies will come.”— Mario Quintana “Children are caterpillars and adults are butterflies. No butterfly ever remembers what it felt like being a caterpillar.” ― Cornelia Funke, “The Thief Lord” “Just like the butterfly, I too will awaken in my own time.” — Deborah Chaskin “Butterflies are but flowers that blew away one sunny day when Nature was feeling at her most inventive and fertile.” ― George Sand “Butterflies can’t see their wings. They can’t see how truly beautiful they are, but everyone else can. People are like that as well.” — Naya Rivera “The butterfly counts not months but moments, and has time enough.” — Rabindranath Tagore “I only ask to be free. The butterflies are free.” — Charles Dickens, “Bleak House”

Inspirational butterfly quotes from unknown sources

These quotes from unknown sources are short but mighty.

“Just when the caterpillar thought her life was over, she began to fly.” “You cannot talk butterfly language with caterpillar people.” “You’ve gotta be a caterpillar before you are a butterfly. Problem is, most people aren’t willing to be a caterpillar.” “A butterfly always reminds us that there is always beauty at the end of all the pain.” “Don’t conform to the world. Be like the butterfly and transform.” “It has been said that something as small as the flutter of a butterfly's wing can ultimately cause a typhoon halfway around the world.” ‘“Change is a beautiful thing,’ said the butterfly.” “We crush the caterpillars then complain there are no butterflies.” “A butterfly is a miracle, a divine creation that fleets, propelling the caterpillar within, an array of predators it cheats.” “Break free of your cocoon and give yourself the freedom to fly.” “Love is like a butterfly: It goes where it pleases, and it pleases wherever it goes.” “If you want to fly, give up everything that weighs you down.” “How will you know you can fly if you never spread your wings?” “The butterfly can only become beautiful if the caterpillar stays brave.”

