What’s The Difference Between A Bunny Vs. A Rabbit?

When talking about an adorable, furry animal with long ears who hops around, what do you call him? You might use the terms ‘bunny’ and ‘rabbit’ interchangeably, or maybe you refer to all rabbits as ‘cute little bunnies’ (we’ve been known to do this).

But what’s the actual difference when it comes to bunny versus rabbit?

And yes, we have a feeling Peter Rabbit might be shaking his head right now!

Bunny vs. rabbit

It really just comes down to age.

Officially, baby rabbits (defined as 0–6 months of age) are called kits or kittens. Young rabbits are considered to be 6–12 months of age. But both baby and young rabbits are also called bunnies, unofficially.

In fact, the term is so widely used that often adult rabbits (between 1–5 years of age) and senior rabbits (more than 5 years of age) are called bunnies, too, though that’s not technically correct.