100+ Bunny Names For Your Adorable Rabbit
For fun and funny rabbits!
Bunnies are just so dang cute, and more often than not, bunny parents want to pick an adorable bunny name to match!
If you’re on the hunt for the perfect name for your new pet, then you’ve come to the right place. Below, we’ve collected some of the most adorable bunny names that’ll stand out from the crowd. From flower- and herb-themed names to names inspired by famous rabbits from pop culture, you’ll absolutely find the one.
Check out the below list of cute, quirky and punny bunny names to help you brainstorm and figure out what to call your new bundle of fluff and joy.
Names inspired by famous bunnies
Everyone has a favorite fictional bunny. Here are a few names inspired by pop culture greats.
- Thumper
- Peter
- Roger
- Brer
- Bugs
- Buster
- Babs
- Lola
- Judy
- Rabbit
- Snowball
- Hazel
- Oswald
- Max
- Ruby
- Babbitty Rabbitty
- Bunnicula
Plant names for bunnies
All of these herb, flower, tree and plant names make for adorable bunny names.
- Daisy
- Rose
- Juniper
- Clover
- Alfalfa
- Sweet Pea
- Jasmine
- Maple
- Blossom
- Begonia
- Dandelion
- Honeysuckle
- Ash
- Mint
- Pansy
- Ginger
- Marigold
- Walnut
- Primrose
- Ginkgo
- Snapdragon
- Violet
- Angelica
- Basil
- Lavender
- Willow
- Sage
Food-inspired bunny names
Don’t get too hungry going through this list of food-inspired names. Stay focused!
- Kale
- Okra
- Marshmallow
- Plum
- Tangerine
- Fig
- Fluff
- Raddish
- Berry
- Pepper
- Parsnip
- Bean
- Candy
- Clementine
- Arugula
- Butternut
- Pistachio
- Coconut
- Bok Choy
- Cherry
- Apricot
- Cinnamon
- Paprika
- Celery
- Fennel
- Pumpkin
- Tomatillo
- Pear
- Zucchini
Names for punny bunnies
If you love a good pun, then these names are for you.
- Anthony Hopkins
- Rabbit De Niro
- Rabbit Pattinson
- Atilla The Bun
- David Hopperfield
- Marlon Bundo
- Scarlett O’Hare-a
- Janis Hoplin
- Jane Doe
- Jack Rabbit
- Amelia Earhart
- Bun-edict Cumberbatch
- IHOP
- Some Bunny
- Harey Potter
- Prince Harey
Rabbit-themed names
Sometimes going back to basics with classic rabbit names like these really hits the spot.
- Floppy
- Hopper
- Bun Bun
- Nibbles
- Jumper
- Fuzzy
- Noms
- Dash
- Zig Zag
- Puff
- Pom Pom
- Fluffy
- Chomper
Your rabbit may need a first, middle and last name just so you can pick two or three of these adorable bunny names.