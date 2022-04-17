Bunnies are just so dang cute, and more often than not, bunny parents want to pick an adorable bunny name to match!

If you’re on the hunt for the perfect name for your new pet, then you’ve come to the right place. Below, we’ve collected some of the most adorable bunny names that’ll stand out from the crowd. From flower- and herb-themed names to names inspired by famous rabbits from pop culture, you’ll absolutely find the one.

Check out the below list of cute, quirky and punny bunny names to help you brainstorm and figure out what to call your new bundle of fluff and joy.

Names inspired by famous bunnies

Everyone has a favorite fictional bunny. Here are a few names inspired by pop culture greats.

Thumper

Peter

Roger

Brer

Bugs

Buster

Babs

Lola

Judy

Rabbit

Snowball

Hazel

Oswald

Max

Ruby

Babbitty Rabbitty

Bunnicula

Plant names for bunnies

All of these herb, flower, tree and plant names make for adorable bunny names.

Daisy

Rose

Juniper

Clover

Alfalfa

Sweet Pea

Jasmine

Maple

Blossom

Begonia

Dandelion

Honeysuckle

Ash

Mint

Pansy

Ginger

Marigold

Walnut

Primrose

Ginkgo

Snapdragon

Violet

Angelica

Basil

Lavender

Willow

Sage

Food-inspired bunny names

Don’t get too hungry going through this list of food-inspired names. Stay focused!

Kale

Okra

Marshmallow

Plum

Tangerine

Fig

Fluff

Raddish

Berry

Pepper

Parsnip

Bean

Candy

Clementine

Arugula

Butternut

Pistachio

Coconut

Bok Choy

Cherry

Apricot

Cinnamon

Paprika

Celery

Fennel

Pumpkin

Tomatillo

Pear

Zucchini

Names for punny bunnies

If you love a good pun, then these names are for you.

Anthony Hopkins

Rabbit De Niro

Rabbit Pattinson

Atilla The Bun

David Hopperfield

Marlon Bundo

Scarlett O’Hare-a

Janis Hoplin

Jane Doe

Jack Rabbit

Amelia Earhart

Bun-edict Cumberbatch

IHOP

Some Bunny

Harey Potter

Prince Harey

Rabbit-themed names

Sometimes going back to basics with classic rabbit names like these really hits the spot.

Floppy

Hopper

Bun Bun

Nibbles

Jumper

Fuzzy

Noms

Dash

Zig Zag

Puff

Pom Pom

Fluffy

Chomper

Your rabbit may need a first, middle and last name just so you can pick two or three of these adorable bunny names.