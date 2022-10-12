Here’s What A Dog Photographer Making $80,000 Spends On Her Dogs Every Month

How much does taking care of a pet cost? It depends. Pet parents across the country with varying income levels tell us exactly what they spend on their pets each month in our new series “Pet Parent Budget Diaries.”

We spoke with a dog photographer living in Austin, Texas, who makes an income of $80,000 a year to see what she spends on her dogs, Jasper* and DJ*, in an average month.

Occupation: Dog photographer

Age: 25

Location: Austin, Texas

Salary: $80,000

Jasper’s stats

Age: 2

Weight: 110 pounds

Breed: Hound mix

Personality: A little timid with a fun-loving personality

When did you adopt your pet?: A little over a year ago in April 2021

DJ’s stats

Age: 1 1/2

Weight: 50 pounds

Breed: Mastiff-Rottweiler mix

Personality: Zany and energetic, and a whole lot of fun

When did you adopt your pet?: Spring of 2020 (he was a COVID puppy!)

In our interview, the photographer told The Dodo how much she and her pups were looking forward to cooler weather, as well as planning a trip to a dog-friendly beach in Corpus Christi, Texas, this fall, which is about a three-and-a-half-hour drive from Austin.

“During the summer, we’re either outside exploring nature or inside my cozy apartment cuddling,” the photographer said. “I’m excited for cooler temperatures (less than 100 degrees [Fahrenheit] every day would be nice) and taking my boys to the beach in October.”

Jasper and DJ are energetic pups with lots of personality — and they also need lots of exercise, despite the Texas heat.

“Jasper is a big scaredy cat, which is funny because people think he looks so scary when we're walking down the street!” the pet parent said. “DJ is a crazy boy (I think it's the Jack Russell in him), but they love playing together in their extremely active outdoor lifestyles.”

July spending

Here’s what this pet parent spent on her dogs in the month of July.

“While it doesn’t necessarily compare to my craziest purchase ever (a dog crate that cost $1,000 from Impact Dog Crates), monthly expenses on my dogs definitely add up,” the photographer said.

Accessories:

Mini Educator Remote Training Collar for $200 (purchased for both dogs from local pet boutique Beau & Nora, but also available on Amazon)

Total spent on accessories: $400

Food and treats:

Total spent on food and treats: $207.04

Healthcare:

Pet insurance: $120

Annual vet visits for blood work, shots, titer testing: $400

Num Num Calming CBD Chews from Healthy Roots Paws for $30 (twice a month)

Total spent on healthcare: $580

July diary entries

Here are a few of this pet parent’s diary entries during the month of July.

July 9

Today I spent some time training my dogs in some public areas nearby, including our local pet store, to help with overall exposure and teaching them to be calm around people. I highly recommend that dog parents find a personal trainer to work with their dogs — it's important to be responsible for our pups’ actions!

July 20

Today is “vet day” for Jasper. I take my dogs separately because Jasper is a very fearful dog and I like to give him my full attention! My vet is amazing and understands dog behavior so he can help Jasper be as comfortable as possible.

I think it's extremely important for dogs to have a positive experience at the vet so they can receive the care they need and hopefully prevent any future health conditions (Jasper is 110 pounds and may have joint issues as he gets older).

July 22

When I book annual vet visits for the boys, I like to try and fit them in as closely together as possible. Today is DJ’s day, and like Jasper, he’s going in for blood work, shots and titer testing at our favorite vet.

As this pet parent looks forward to fall photography sessions and cooling temperatures, she knows how important it is to balance work with plenty of time left over to spend with her pups (while keeping their health and training needs top of mind!).

While being a pet parent is a big responsibility, it’s also one of the best — and most fun — decisions you can make in life.

*Names have been changed to maintain confidentiality, and diary entries are edited for length and clarity.

If you’re interested in sharing your budget as a pet parent, fill out this form. (We provide compensation if you’re chosen!)