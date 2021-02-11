How To Prepare To Bring A New Cat Home

So, you’re finally adopting a cat. Congratulations!

But before you actually bring the little guy home, you’re going to need to be prepared to help him adjust to his new surroundings.

The Dodo spoke with Susan Courtney, a rescue partner with Kitt Crusaders in Los Angeles, who explained how to make sure you’re ready before picking up your new cat.

How to prepare before bringing your cat home

You’re definitely going to want to make sure your home is good to go before your cat even sets foot in it.

The first thing you’re going to need to plan is where your cat is going to stay for the first week or two.

“When cats first go to a new place, they like small and safe places such as the bathroom or [a] small bedroom,” Courtney told The Dodo.

So for the first week at least, you’re going to keep your new cat in that one designated room, so he can gradually get used to his new digs in a way that won’t overwhelm him.

But that means you’re going to need to make sure that room is safe.

“Cat-proof the room by removing any cleaning supplies, wires [and] anything with sharp edges or that can break easily,” Courtney explained.

Things you’ll need when bringing a new cat home

It’s always good to have a checklist of things your cat will need — and make sure you pick them up and set them up before bringing your cat home.

That way, when you introduce your cat to his isolated little room (and eventually the whole house), he’ll have somewhere he feels safe.

Things to include in your cat’s designated room are:

Food

Water

A bed or blanket

A litter box (and litter, of course)

Toys

A scratching post

According to Courtney, it’s important to keep your cat’s litter box and food away from each other — because who wants to eat where they go to the bathroom?!

And to make your home even more comfortable for your new cat — once he’s ready to explore beyond his initial room — Courtney recommends giving him access to a place high up where he can hide or hang out.

Like this cat tree from Chewy for $54.99

Or this window perch from Chewy for $49.00

We independently pick all the products we recommend because we love them and think you will too. If you buy a product from a link on our site, we may earn a commission.