180+ Boy Dog Names, From Classic To Unique
A name for every pup 🐶
If you’re getting a new dog, you’ll need the perfect name for him.
But how do you pick the right one when there are so many to choose from?
The Dodo put together a list of boy dog names — from popular names to unique names to names for small and big dogs — so you can find the best one for your pup, no matter what he’s like.
Popular boy dog names
For people (and dogs) who prefer more classic names, here are popular boy dog names.
- Cooper
- Ollie
- Oliver
- Max
- Bailey
- Charlie
- Milo
- Duke
- Rocky
- Jack
- Leo
- Louie
- Buddy
- Bear
- Tucker
- Winston
- Toby
- Bently
Unique boy dog names
If you want your pup’s name to be just as special as he is, here are some unique dog names to choose from.
- Blaze
- Jax
- Jasper
- Dash
- Cosmo
- Zeus
- Rocket
- Comet
- Ash
- Wolf
- Pluto
- Atlas
Cute boy dog names
Your pup’s the cutest, so here are some cute boy dog names.
- Teddy
- Scout
- Ace
- Oscar
- Finn
- Alfie
- Coco
- Beau
- Archie
- Biscuit
- Goose
- Gus
Small boy dog names
For all the tiny pups out there, here are a bunch of names that fit small dogs perfectly.
- Bean
- Nugget
- Peanut
- Tiny
- Squirt
- Chip
- Meatball
- Cookie
- Chorizo
- Sausage
- Waffles
- Dot
- Spot
- Pip
- Shorty
- Teeny
Big boy dog names
If you have a large dog, you’ll need a name that’s just as big as he is.
- Bear
- Major
- Moose
- General
- Biggie
- Buck
- Clifford
- Giant
- Diesel
- Buster
- Chief
- Brutus
- Rufus
- Grande
- Bruno
- Rex
- Rover
- Yeti
Boy dog names that end in ‘Y’
Dog names that end in “Y” are easy to pronounce (and sound cute), which makes them a popular choice. Here are a bunch of names that end in “Y” to choose from.
- Corey
- Buddy
- Henry
- Lucky
- Cody
- Rusty
- Ozzy
- Rudy
- Wally
- Dusty
- Benny
- Colby
- Toby
- Riley
- Chewy
- Happy
- Brody
- Harley
- Sammy
- Poppy
Boy and girl dog names that go together
Two dogs are always better than one! So if you’re planning to get a boy and a girl dog, here are some fun name combos that go perfectly together.
- Luke and Leia (Star Wars)
- Luke and Lorelai (Gilmore Girls)
- Stabler and Benson (Law and Order: SVU)
- Johnny and Tara (Weir and Lipinski)
- Simba and Nala (The Lion King)
- Ken and Barbie
- Beauty and Beast
- Bonnie and Clyde
- Salt and Pepper
- Romeo and Juliet
- Chandler and Monica (Friends)
- Ross and Rachel (Friends)
- Jim and Pam (The Office)
- Ricky and Lucy (I Love Lucy)
- Big and Carrie (Sex And The City)
- Marshall and Lily (How I Met Your Mother)
- Sam and Diane (Cheers)
- Ben and JLo
- Jay-Z and Beyoncé
- Will and Kate
- Mickey and Minnie
Pop culture boy dog names
If you’re a pop culture fanatic, you’ll love these pop-culture-inspired dog names.
- Harry (Harry Potter)
- Remus (Harry Potter)
- Lupin (Harry Potter)
- Padfoot (Harry Potter)
- Sirius (Harry Potter)
- Fawkes (Harry Potter)
- Dobby (Harry Potter)
- Dexter
- Dwight (The Office)
- Gunther (Friends)
- Buddy (Elf)
- Chance (Homeward Bound)
- Winston (New Girl)
- Schmidt (New Girl)
- Maverick (Top Gun)
- Beethoven
- Balto
- Air Bud
- Batman
- Squid (Squid Game)
- Scooby
- Pongo (101 Dalmatians)
- Patch (101 Dalmatians)
- Forrest (Forrest Gump)
- Bubba (Forrest Gump)
- Jinx (Meet the Parents)
- Westley (The Princess Bride)
- Astro (The Jetsons)
- Blue (Blue’s Clues)
- Toto (The Wizard of Oz)
- Old Yeller
- Bruiser (Legally Blonde)
- Benji
- Snoopy
- Goofy
- Odie (Garfield)
- Tramp (Lady and the Tramp)
- Yoda (Star Wars)
- Kylo (Star Wars)
- Minion
- Hannibal
- Marvel
- Frodo (Lord of the Rings)
- Bond
- Kramer (Seinfeld)
- Wilson (House)
- Remy (House)
- Fonzie (Happy Days)
- Ferris (Ferris Bueller’s Day Off)
- Sandy (Annie)
Sports-themed boy dog names
For the sports lovers out there, here are sports-themed dog names to honor your favorite athlete (or let everyone know you love Nike).
- Brady
- Jordan
- LeBron
- Coach
- Nike
- Magic (Johnson)
- Gronk
- Bolt (Usain)
- Jeter
- Kobe
- Bryant
- Shaq
- Rafa (Nadal)
- Tiger (Woods)
- Phelps
- Messi
If you didn’t find the perfect name, here are some more dog names to choose from:
110+ Spanish Dog Names That Are Straight Fuego
120+ Food Dog Names From Spicy To Sweet