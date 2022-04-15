180+ Boy Dog Names, From Classic To Unique

A name for every pup 🐶

By Lauren Taylor

Published on 4/15/2022 at 11:29 AM

If you’re getting a new dog, you’ll need the perfect name for him.

But how do you pick the right one when there are so many to choose from?

The Dodo put together a list of boy dog names — from popular names to unique names to names for small and big dogs — so you can find the best one for your pup, no matter what he’s like.

Popular boy dog names

For people (and dogs) who prefer more classic names, here are popular boy dog names.

  1. Cooper
  2. Ollie
  3. Oliver
  4. Max
  5. Bailey
  6. Charlie
  7. Milo
  8. Duke
  9. Rocky
  10. Jack
  11. Leo
  12. Louie
  13. Buddy
  14. Bear
  15. Tucker
  16. Winston
  17. Toby
  18. Bently

Unique boy dog names

If you want your pup’s name to be just as special as he is, here are some unique dog names to choose from.

  1. Blaze
  2. Jax
  3. Jasper
  4. Dash
  5. Cosmo
  6. Zeus
  7. Rocket
  8. Comet
  9. Ash
  10. Wolf
  11. Pluto
  12. Atlas

Cute boy dog names

Your pup’s the cutest, so here are some cute boy dog names.

  1. Teddy
  2. Scout
  3. Ace
  4. Oscar
  5. Finn
  6. Alfie
  7. Coco
  8. Beau
  9. Archie
  10. Biscuit
  11. Goose
  12. Gus

Small boy dog names

For all the tiny pups out there, here are a bunch of names that fit small dogs perfectly.

  1. Bean
  2. Nugget
  3. Peanut
  4. Tiny
  5. Squirt
  6. Chip
  7. Meatball
  8. Cookie
  9. Chorizo
  10. Sausage
  11. Waffles
  12. Dot
  13. Spot
  14. Pip
  15. Shorty
  16. Teeny

Big boy dog names

If you have a large dog, you’ll need a name that’s just as big as he is.

  1. Bear
  2. Major
  3. Moose
  4. General
  5. Biggie
  6. Buck
  7. Clifford
  8. Giant
  9. Diesel
  10. Buster
  11. Chief
  12. Brutus
  13. Rufus
  14. Grande
  15. Bruno
  16. Rex
  17. Rover
  18. Yeti

Boy dog names that end in ‘Y’

Dog names that end in “Y” are easy to pronounce (and sound cute), which makes them a popular choice. Here are a bunch of names that end in “Y” to choose from.

  1. Corey
  2. Buddy
  3. Henry
  4. Lucky
  5. Cody
  6. Rusty
  7. Ozzy
  8. Rudy
  9. Wally
  10. Dusty
  11. Benny
  12. Colby
  13. Toby
  14. Riley
  15. Chewy
  16. Happy
  17. Brody
  18. Harley
  19. Sammy
  20. Poppy

Boy and girl dog names that go together

Two dogs are always better than one! So if you’re planning to get a boy and a girl dog, here are some fun name combos that go perfectly together.

  1. Luke and Leia (Star Wars)
  2. Luke and Lorelai (Gilmore Girls)
  3. Stabler and Benson (Law and Order: SVU)
  4. Johnny and Tara (Weir and Lipinski)
  5. Simba and Nala (The Lion King)
  6. Ken and Barbie
  7. Beauty and Beast
  8. Bonnie and Clyde
  9. Salt and Pepper
  10. Romeo and Juliet
  11. Chandler and Monica (Friends)
  12. Ross and Rachel (Friends)
  13. Jim and Pam (The Office)
  14. Ricky and Lucy (I Love Lucy)
  15. Big and Carrie (Sex And The City)
  16. Marshall and Lily (How I Met Your Mother)
  17. Sam and Diane (Cheers)
  18. Ben and JLo
  19. Jay-Z and Beyoncé
  20. Will and Kate
  21. Mickey and Minnie

Pop culture boy dog names

If you’re a pop culture fanatic, you’ll love these pop-culture-inspired dog names.

  1. Harry (Harry Potter)
  2. Remus (Harry Potter)
  3. Lupin (Harry Potter)
  4. Padfoot (Harry Potter)
  5. Sirius (Harry Potter)
  6. Fawkes (Harry Potter)
  7. Dobby (Harry Potter)
  8. Dexter
  9. Dwight (The Office)
  10. Gunther (Friends)
  11. Buddy (Elf)
  12. Chance (Homeward Bound)
  13. Winston (New Girl)
  14. Schmidt (New Girl)
  15. Maverick (Top Gun)
  16. Beethoven
  17. Balto
  18. Air Bud
  19. Batman
  20. Squid (Squid Game)
  21. Scooby
  22. Pongo (101 Dalmatians)
  23. Patch (101 Dalmatians)
  24. Forrest (Forrest Gump)
  25. Bubba (Forrest Gump)
  26. Jinx (Meet the Parents)
  27. Westley (The Princess Bride)
  28. Astro (The Jetsons)
  29. Blue (Blue’s Clues)
  30. Toto (The Wizard of Oz)
  31. Old Yeller
  32. Bruiser (Legally Blonde)
  33. Benji
  34. Snoopy
  35. Goofy
  36. Odie (Garfield)
  37. Tramp (Lady and the Tramp)
  38. Yoda (Star Wars)
  39. Kylo (Star Wars)
  40. Minion
  41. Hannibal
  42. Marvel
  43. Frodo (Lord of the Rings)
  44. Bond
  45. Kramer (Seinfeld)
  46. Wilson (House)
  47. Remy (House)
  48. Fonzie (Happy Days)
  49. Ferris (Ferris Bueller’s Day Off)
  50. Sandy (Annie)

Sports-themed boy dog names

For the sports lovers out there, here are sports-themed dog names to honor your favorite athlete (or let everyone know you love Nike).

  1. Brady
  2. Jordan
  3. LeBron
  4. Coach
  5. Nike
  6. Magic (Johnson)
  7. Gronk
  8. Bolt (Usain)
  9. Jeter
  10. Kobe
  11. Bryant
  12. Shaq
  13. Rafa (Nadal)
  14. Tiger (Woods)
  15. Phelps
  16. Messi

