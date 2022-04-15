180+ Boy Dog Names, From Classic To Unique

If you’re getting a new dog, you’ll need the perfect name for him.

But how do you pick the right one when there are so many to choose from?

The Dodo put together a list of boy dog names — from popular names to unique names to names for small and big dogs — so you can find the best one for your pup, no matter what he’s like.

Popular boy dog names

For people (and dogs) who prefer more classic names, here are popular boy dog names.

Cooper Ollie Oliver Max Bailey Charlie Milo Duke Rocky Jack Leo Louie Buddy Bear Tucker Winston Toby Bently

Unique boy dog names

If you want your pup’s name to be just as special as he is, here are some unique dog names to choose from.

Blaze Jax Jasper Dash Cosmo Zeus Rocket Comet Ash Wolf Pluto Atlas

Cute boy dog names

Your pup’s the cutest, so here are some cute boy dog names.

Teddy Scout Ace Oscar Finn Alfie Coco Beau Archie Biscuit Goose Gus

Small boy dog names

For all the tiny pups out there, here are a bunch of names that fit small dogs perfectly.

Bean Nugget Peanut Tiny Squirt Chip Meatball Cookie Chorizo Sausage Waffles Dot Spot Pip Shorty Teeny

Big boy dog names

If you have a large dog, you’ll need a name that’s just as big as he is.

Bear Major Moose General Biggie Buck Clifford Giant Diesel Buster Chief Brutus Rufus Grande Bruno Rex Rover Yeti

Boy dog names that end in ‘Y’

Dog names that end in “Y” are easy to pronounce (and sound cute), which makes them a popular choice. Here are a bunch of names that end in “Y” to choose from.

Corey Buddy Henry Lucky Cody Rusty Ozzy Rudy Wally Dusty Benny Colby Toby Riley Chewy Happy Brody Harley Sammy Poppy

Boy and girl dog names that go together

Two dogs are always better than one! So if you’re planning to get a boy and a girl dog, here are some fun name combos that go perfectly together.

Luke and Leia (Star Wars) Luke and Lorelai (Gilmore Girls) Stabler and Benson (Law and Order: SVU) Johnny and Tara (Weir and Lipinski) Simba and Nala (The Lion King) Ken and Barbie Beauty and Beast Bonnie and Clyde Salt and Pepper Romeo and Juliet Chandler and Monica (Friends) Ross and Rachel (Friends) Jim and Pam (The Office) Ricky and Lucy (I Love Lucy) Big and Carrie (Sex And The City) Marshall and Lily (How I Met Your Mother) Sam and Diane (Cheers) Ben and JLo Jay-Z and Beyoncé Will and Kate Mickey and Minnie

Pop culture boy dog names

If you’re a pop culture fanatic, you’ll love these pop-culture-inspired dog names.

Harry (Harry Potter) Remus (Harry Potter) Lupin (Harry Potter) Padfoot (Harry Potter) Sirius (Harry Potter) Fawkes (Harry Potter) Dobby (Harry Potter) Dexter Dwight (The Office) Gunther (Friends) Buddy (Elf) Chance (Homeward Bound) Winston (New Girl) Schmidt (New Girl) Maverick (Top Gun) Beethoven Balto Air Bud Batman Squid (Squid Game) Scooby Pongo (101 Dalmatians) Patch (101 Dalmatians) Forrest (Forrest Gump) Bubba (Forrest Gump) Jinx (Meet the Parents) Westley (The Princess Bride) Astro (The Jetsons) Blue (Blue’s Clues) Toto (The Wizard of Oz) Old Yeller Bruiser (Legally Blonde) Benji Snoopy Goofy Odie (Garfield) Tramp (Lady and the Tramp) Yoda (Star Wars) Kylo (Star Wars) Minion Hannibal Marvel Frodo (Lord of the Rings) Bond Kramer (Seinfeld) Wilson (House) Remy (House) Fonzie (Happy Days) Ferris (Ferris Bueller’s Day Off) Sandy (Annie)

Sports-themed boy dog names

For the sports lovers out there, here are sports-themed dog names to honor your favorite athlete (or let everyone know you love Nike).

Brady Jordan LeBron Coach Nike Magic (Johnson) Gronk Bolt (Usain) Jeter Kobe Bryant Shaq Rafa (Nadal) Tiger (Woods) Phelps Messi

