200+ Male Cat Names For Your Favorite Boy

You’re super excited to welcome your new boy cat into your home, which is why you want to pick the perfect name for him.

But if you’re not sure where to start, don’t stress!

The Dodo rounded up over 200 of the best boy cat names so you can find the perfect one for your male cat.

Popular boy cat names

If you’re looking for a popular name for your favorite boy cat, here are some that everyone loves.

Leo

Charlie

Max

Jack

Loki

Ollie

Jasper

Buddy

Toby

George

Simon

Louie

Felix

Sam

Rocky

Sammy

Cute boy cat names

Your BFF is the cutest thing ever, and these boy cat names are just as adorable.

Astro

Benny

Boots

Doc

Jax

Lucky

Plucky

Romeo

Spirit

Stoney

Teddy

Buttons

Boo

Mittens

Names for boy black cats

These names are great for boy cats with black coats.

Binx

Midnight

Pepper

Moon

Crow

Ebony

Shadow

Batman

Bullet

Twilight

Jaguar

Poe

Smokey

Zorro

Guinness

Jet

Vader

Inky

Ash

Licorice

Knight

Coal

Graphite

Onyx

Noir

Phantom

Elvis

Salem

Storm

Names for boy white cats

These names are inspired by your little guy’s white fur.

Snowball

Casper

Chowder

Jack Frost

Jon Snow

Frosty

Cottonball

Marshmallow

Milky

Powder

Snowflake

Yeti

Aspen

Olaf

Tofu

White Walker

Blanco

Bones

Crest

Q-Tip

Names for boy black-and-white cats

Looking for the perfect name for your tuxedo cat? Look no further.

Oreo

Domino

Tux

Penguin

Sylvester

Eightball

Speckles

Spot

Zebra

Snoopy

Alfred

Beetlejuice

Godiva

Jeeves

Klondike

Mickey

Panda

Names for boy orange cats

These names are so fitting for orange cats.

Tiger

Tigger

Hobbes

Oliver

Blaze

Cheddar

Chester

Cheeto

Flame

Fox

Garfield

Nacho

Pumpkin

Carrot

Crookshanks

Dorito

Shere Khan

Milo

(Orange) Julius

Names for boy gray cats

No matter what shade of gray your cat is, these names will suit him so well.

Baloo

Blue

Cloud

Grayson

Pewter

Earl (Grey)

Anchovy

Asher

Dusty

Gray Gatsby

(Grey) Poupon

Mouse

Smudge

Grady

(Grey) Goose

Meeko

Sterling

Dorian (Gray)

Albus

Gandalf

Griffin

Clay

Pebbles

Names for boy calico cats

These boy names are perfect for calico cats.

Picasso

Patches

Amaretto

Simba

Skippy

Camo

Mozart

Sebastian

Truffles

Chestnut

Cornelius

Doodle

Edison

Gizmo

Herman

Marbles

Rye

Funny boy cat names

Nothing’s better than a cat name that makes you laugh every time you use it.

Booster

Paw McCartney

Cat Damon

Chucky

Don Drapurr

Claws

Catrick Swayze

Dude

Mr. Bean

Gonzo

Fuzzy

Puddy Tat

Bing Clawsby

Squeakers

Cat Stevens

Skimbleshanks

Notorious C.A.T.

Zip

Lucifer

Cat Sajak

Joker

Jude Paw

Lucifur

Paw Revere

Unique boy cat names

These unique cat names are just what you need for your one-of-a-kind cat.

Abraham

Armstrong

Tony

Ace

Arnold

Barney

Sonny

Yoshi

Beau

Biff

Ozzie

Lou

Angus

Dewey

Cowboy

Dash

Hamilton

Flynn

Luca

Boomer

Fizz

Jiggy

Klaus

Murray

Magnum

Sheldon

Leon

Razor

Avery

Bill

Squeak

Tonka

Warrior

Ziggy

There are so many amazing names on this list that you’re bound to come up with the perfect one for your boy cat.

