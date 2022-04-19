200+ Male Cat Names For Your Favorite Boy
Boy names for every type of cat 🐱
You’re super excited to welcome your new boy cat into your home, which is why you want to pick the perfect name for him.
But if you’re not sure where to start, don’t stress!
The Dodo rounded up over 200 of the best boy cat names so you can find the perfect one for your male cat.
Popular boy cat names
If you’re looking for a popular name for your favorite boy cat, here are some that everyone loves.
- Leo
- Charlie
- Max
- Jack
- Loki
- Ollie
- Jasper
- Buddy
- Toby
- George
- Simon
- Louie
- Felix
- Sam
- Rocky
- Sammy
Cute boy cat names
Your BFF is the cutest thing ever, and these boy cat names are just as adorable.
- Astro
- Benny
- Boots
- Doc
- Jax
- Lucky
- Plucky
- Romeo
- Spirit
- Stoney
- Teddy
- Buttons
- Boo
- Mittens
Names for boy black cats
These names are great for boy cats with black coats.
- Binx
- Midnight
- Pepper
- Moon
- Crow
- Ebony
- Shadow
- Batman
- Bullet
- Twilight
- Jaguar
- Poe
- Smokey
- Zorro
- Guinness
- Jet
- Vader
- Inky
- Ash
- Licorice
- Knight
- Coal
- Graphite
- Onyx
- Noir
- Phantom
- Elvis
- Salem
- Storm
Names for boy white cats
These names are inspired by your little guy’s white fur.
- Snowball
- Casper
- Chowder
- Jack Frost
- Jon Snow
- Frosty
- Cottonball
- Marshmallow
- Milky
- Powder
- Snowflake
- Yeti
- Aspen
- Olaf
- Tofu
- White Walker
- Blanco
- Bones
- Crest
- Q-Tip
Names for boy black-and-white cats
Looking for the perfect name for your tuxedo cat? Look no further.
- Oreo
- Domino
- Tux
- Penguin
- Sylvester
- Eightball
- Speckles
- Spot
- Zebra
- Snoopy
- Alfred
- Beetlejuice
- Godiva
- Jeeves
- Klondike
- Mickey
- Panda
Names for boy orange cats
These names are so fitting for orange cats.
- Tiger
- Tigger
- Hobbes
- Oliver
- Blaze
- Cheddar
- Chester
- Cheeto
- Flame
- Fox
- Garfield
- Nacho
- Pumpkin
- Carrot
- Crookshanks
- Dorito
- Shere Khan
- Milo
- (Orange) Julius
Names for boy gray cats
No matter what shade of gray your cat is, these names will suit him so well.
- Baloo
- Blue
- Cloud
- Grayson
- Pewter
- Earl (Grey)
- Anchovy
- Asher
- Dusty
- Gray Gatsby
- (Grey) Poupon
- Mouse
- Smudge
- Grady
- (Grey) Goose
- Meeko
- Sterling
- Dorian (Gray)
- Albus
- Gandalf
- Griffin
- Clay
- Pebbles
Names for boy calico cats
These boy names are perfect for calico cats.
- Picasso
- Patches
- Amaretto
- Simba
- Skippy
- Camo
- Mozart
- Sebastian
- Truffles
- Chestnut
- Cornelius
- Doodle
- Edison
- Gizmo
- Herman
- Marbles
- Rye
Funny boy cat names
Nothing’s better than a cat name that makes you laugh every time you use it.
- Booster
- Paw McCartney
- Cat Damon
- Chucky
- Don Drapurr
- Claws
- Catrick Swayze
- Dude
- Mr. Bean
- Gonzo
- Fuzzy
- Puddy Tat
- Bing Clawsby
- Squeakers
- Cat Stevens
- Skimbleshanks
- Notorious C.A.T.
- Zip
- Lucifer
- Cat Sajak
- Joker
- Jude Paw
- Lucifur
- Paw Revere
Unique boy cat names
These unique cat names are just what you need for your one-of-a-kind cat.
- Abraham
- Armstrong
- Tony
- Ace
- Arnold
- Barney
- Sonny
- Yoshi
- Beau
- Biff
- Ozzie
- Lou
- Angus
- Dewey
- Cowboy
- Dash
- Hamilton
- Flynn
- Luca
- Boomer
- Fizz
- Jiggy
- Klaus
- Murray
- Magnum
- Sheldon
- Leon
- Razor
- Avery
- Bill
- Squeak
- Tonka
- Warrior
- Ziggy
There are so many amazing names on this list that you’re bound to come up with the perfect one for your boy cat.
