200+ Male Cat Names For Your Favorite Boy

Boy names for every type of cat 🐱

By Sam Howell

Published on 4/19/2022 at 6:55 AM

male cat names

You’re super excited to welcome your new boy cat into your home, which is why you want to pick the perfect name for him.

But if you’re not sure where to start, don’t stress!

The Dodo rounded up over 200 of the best boy cat names so you can find the perfect one for your male cat.

Popular boy cat names

If you’re looking for a popular name for your favorite boy cat, here are some that everyone loves.

  • Leo
  • Charlie
  • Max
  • Jack
  • Loki
  • Ollie
  • Jasper
  • Buddy
  • Toby
  • George
  • Simon
  • Louie
  • Felix
  • Sam
  • Rocky
  • Sammy

Cute boy cat names

Your BFF is the cutest thing ever, and these boy cat names are just as adorable.

  • Astro
  • Benny
  • Boots
  • Doc
  • Jax
  • Lucky
  • Plucky
  • Romeo
  • Spirit
  • Stoney
  • Teddy
  • Buttons
  • Boo
  • Mittens

Names for boy black cats

These names are great for boy cats with black coats.

  • Binx
  • Midnight
  • Pepper
  • Moon
  • Crow
  • Ebony
  • Shadow
  • Batman
  • Bullet
  • Twilight
  • Jaguar
  • Poe
  • Smokey
  • Zorro
  • Guinness
  • Jet
  • Vader
  • Inky
  • Ash
  • Licorice
  • Knight
  • Coal
  • Graphite
  • Onyx
  • Noir
  • Phantom
  • Elvis
  • Salem
  • Storm

Names for boy white cats

These names are inspired by your little guy’s white fur.

  • Snowball
  • Casper
  • Chowder
  • Jack Frost
  • Jon Snow
  • Frosty
  • Cottonball
  • Marshmallow
  • Milky
  • Powder
  • Snowflake
  • Yeti
  • Aspen
  • Olaf
  • Tofu
  • White Walker
  • Blanco
  • Bones
  • Crest
  • Q-Tip

Names for boy black-and-white cats

Looking for the perfect name for your tuxedo cat? Look no further.

  • Oreo
  • Domino
  • Tux
  • Penguin
  • Sylvester
  • Eightball
  • Speckles
  • Spot
  • Zebra
  • Snoopy
  • Alfred
  • Beetlejuice
  • Godiva
  • Jeeves
  • Klondike
  • Mickey
  • Panda

Names for boy orange cats

These names are so fitting for orange cats.

  • Tiger
  • Tigger
  • Hobbes
  • Oliver
  • Blaze
  • Cheddar
  • Chester
  • Cheeto
  • Flame
  • Fox
  • Garfield
  • Nacho
  • Pumpkin
  • Carrot
  • Crookshanks
  • Dorito
  • Shere Khan
  • Milo
  • (Orange) Julius

Names for boy gray cats

No matter what shade of gray your cat is, these names will suit him so well.

  • Baloo
  • Blue
  • Cloud
  • Grayson
  • Pewter
  • Earl (Grey)
  • Anchovy
  • Asher
  • Dusty
  • Gray Gatsby
  • (Grey) Poupon
  • Mouse
  • Smudge
  • Grady
  • (Grey) Goose
  • Meeko
  • Sterling
  • Dorian (Gray)
  • Albus
  • Gandalf
  • Griffin
  • Clay
  • Pebbles

Names for boy calico cats

These boy names are perfect for calico cats.

  • Picasso
  • Patches
  • Amaretto
  • Simba
  • Skippy
  • Camo
  • Mozart
  • Sebastian
  • Truffles
  • Chestnut
  • Cornelius
  • Doodle
  • Edison
  • Gizmo
  • Herman
  • Marbles
  • Rye

Funny boy cat names

Nothing’s better than a cat name that makes you laugh every time you use it.

  • Booster
  • Paw McCartney
  • Cat Damon
  • Chucky
  • Don Drapurr
  • Claws
  • Catrick Swayze
  • Dude
  • Mr. Bean
  • Gonzo
  • Fuzzy
  • Puddy Tat
  • Bing Clawsby
  • Squeakers
  • Cat Stevens
  • Skimbleshanks
  • Notorious C.A.T.
  • Zip
  • Lucifer
  • Cat Sajak
  • Joker
  • Jude Paw
  • Lucifur
  • Paw Revere

Unique boy cat names

These unique cat names are just what you need for your one-of-a-kind cat.

  • Abraham
  • Armstrong
  • Tony
  • Ace
  • Arnold
  • Barney
  • Sonny
  • Yoshi
  • Beau
  • Biff
  • Ozzie
  • Lou
  • Angus
  • Dewey
  • Cowboy
  • Dash
  • Hamilton
  • Flynn
  • Luca
  • Boomer
  • Fizz
  • Jiggy
  • Klaus
  • Murray
  • Magnum
  • Sheldon
  • Leon
  • Razor
  • Avery
  • Bill
  • Squeak
  • Tonka
  • Warrior
  • Ziggy

There are so many amazing names on this list that you’re bound to come up with the perfect one for your boy cat.

Still struggling to find the perfect name for your BFF? Check out some of our other lists: