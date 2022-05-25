Is Bone Broth For Dogs Healthy?

Bone broth is popular in human cooking because of how nutritious, rich in flavor and delicious it is — some people even heat it up and drink it from a mug like tea!

So since bone broth is so beneficial to us, can dogs have it too?

We reached out to Dr. Claudine Sievert, a veterinarian at Stayyy, to find out more about bone broth for dogs.

Is bone broth healthy for dogs?

Bone broth is made by simmering bones and aromatics (like celery, garlic, bay leaves and black peppercorns) in water for a long time (usually around 12 hours). You can also buy cartons of bone broth from your local grocery store.

And did you know bone broth made specifically for dogs actually exists and can be purchased at a pet store or online?

“The broth is an excellent way to add extra nutrition and health benefits to your dog's diet,” Dr. Sievert told The Dodo.

Your dog can definitely have a small amount of bone broth safely along with her meal — or as a tasty treat.

Benefits of bone broth for dogs

There are a ton of benefits of bone broth for your dog. “Bone broth is packed full of nutrients and [is] a great source of protein, collagen, glycine and glucosamine, which benefits the entire body,” Dr. Sievert said.

It supports gut health

Bone broth can prevent a condition called leaky gut, which is when the lining of your dog's gut becomes irritated, creating small holes that can leak gut contents into the bloodstream.

“Bone broth contains a lot of gelatin that can help prevent or reverse leaky gut because it plugs the holes in your dog's intestinal lining, only allowing essential nutrients to pass through,” Dr. Sievert said.

It supports joint health

Bone broth is loaded with glucosamine, chondroitin and hyaluronic acid, which help to promote collagen growth.

“Collagen is between their joints, and as they age, the layer thins, causing joint pain,” Dr. Sievert said. “The glucosamine, chondroitin and hyaluronic acid increase the body's ability to produce more collagen.”

It detoxes your dog's liver

Bone broth contains high levels of glycine, an amino acid that helps the liver filter toxins from your dog's body. Broth is also super hydrating, which is essential for maintaining a healthy liver. “Since it's liquid, it's a simple way to add more hydration to your dog's diet,” Dr. Sievert said. “This is especially good for pups that don't drink much water.”

How to feed your dog bone broth

Whether you make your own bone broth or purchase some from the grocery store, it's essential to give it to your dog safely.

“Keep the portion size small and only use 1 or 2 tablespoons of bone broth for your dog's regular meal at first,” Dr. Sievert said. “If your dog likes it and [it] doesn't upset his stomach, you can add more. But too much can irritate your dog's digestive system, so only give them a few ounces of it a day.”

Try this Solid Gold Beef Bone Broth from Chewy for $4

If making it yourself, remember to remove the bones from the broth before feeding it to your dog and avoid using any seasonings or aromatics.

Bone broth is a delicious and nutritious snack that you can feel good about when feeding some to your pup.

