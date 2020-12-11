Help! There's Blood In My Cat's Pee!

Noticing blood in your cat’s urine?

Times like this are nerve-racking — so let’s cut right to the chase.

“There are a lot of causes of blood in a cat’s urine,” Dr. Catherine Lenox, a veterinarian and regulatory veterinary manager at Royal Canin, told The Dodo.

Causes of blood in your cat's urine

According to Dr. Lenox, some common causes of hematuria, or blood in the urine, include feline idiopathic cystitis (a condition where there is inflammation in the bladder for an unknown reason) and urinary stones.

Don’t worry — although they sound scary, both of these causes are easily treatable.



Of course there are times where hematuria can be the result of a more serious condition — so it’s always the best idea to call your vet whenever you suspect something’s not working right.



“While many people think urinary tract infections are the culprit, it’s actually very rare for a young adult or middle-aged cat to have a UTI,” Dr. Lenox said, although she did note that UTIs do occur more commonly in kittens and senior cats.

Symptoms of hematuria

While hematuria means there’s blood in your cat’s urine, that doesn’t necessarily mean you can physically see it. “Sometimes you can see that your cat’s urine has blood in it, but it’s often invisible to the naked eye,” Dr. Lenox said.

In most cases, owners will usually discover their cat has hematuria once they bring their cat to the vet due to other signs like:

Accidents outside of the litter box

Urinating small amounts of urine

An increase or decrease in urination

Vocalizing or straining when urinating

Change in color or odor

Excessive grooming/licking of genital area

Inability to urinate altogether

How your vet will diagnose the cause of hematuria

“It’s best to consult your vet and to get some ideas to make your cat more comfortable and to address the underlying cause,” Dr. Lenox said.There’s really no way for your vet to tell you what’s going on without a physical exam and, in many cases, a urinalysis. According to Dr. Lenox, other diagnostic tests like X-rays or blood work may be recommended — but it depends on your individual cat’s health history.