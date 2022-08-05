How Do I Know If My Dog Has Bladder Stones?

If you know anything about bladder stones in people, you probably know that they’re extremely painful. But did you know that dogs can get bladder stones, too?

We reached out to Dr. Aliya McCullough, a veterinarian on staff at Fetch by The Dodo, to get the answers to your questions about bladder stones in dogs.

What are bladder stones?

Bladder stones are made up of minerals that clump together in a dog’s bladder. And they can take anywhere from a few weeks to months to develop.

“There are many types of bladder stones, but struvite and calcium oxalate are the most common,” Dr. McCullough told The Dodo. “Dogs may also have urate bladder stones.”

Struvite bladder stones

Struvite stones are the most common type of bladder stones in dogs and are made of magnesium and phosphate. These are caused by a bacterial infection in the bladder.

According to Dr. McCullough, these types of stones are more common in young adult dogs, females and certain breeds, including miniature schnauzers, shih tzus, Yorkshire terriers, Labrador retrievers and dachshunds.

Calcium oxalate stones

Some dogs are more likely to develop calcium oxalate stones. In healthy dogs, a substance called nephrocalcin inhibits the formation of these types of stones, but some pups are born with a defect in this substance, Dr. McCullough said.

“Calcium oxalate stones are more common in middle- to old-age dogs, males and the miniature schnauzer, Lhasa apso, Yorkshire terrier, miniature poodle, shih tzu and bichon frise [breeds],” Dr. McCullough added.

Urate bladder stones

Urate bladder stones usually form due to genetic abnormalities that cause problems with how uric acid is metabolized, and they’re most common in certain breeds including dalmations and English bulldogs.

Symptoms of bladder stones in dogs

Some dogs may not show symptoms if they have small bladder stones, and will just pass them when they pee. For pups who do show symptoms, some common ones you might notice include:

Recurrent UTIs

Bloody or cloudy urine

Straining to pee

Pain when peeing

Abdominal pain

Seeing bladder stones in a dog’s urine

If you notice any these signs, you should take your pup to the vet ASAP.