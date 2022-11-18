The Best Black Friday And Cyber Monday Deals For Pet Parents
Happy pet and happy wallet 🤑
Your pet is your absolute best friend in the whole world, which is why you want to spoil him all the time.
Luckily, Black Friday and Cyber Monday pet deals make it super easy to do that.
We’ve rounded up some of the best ones across the biggest retailers to make your shopping spree less hectic (and without waiting in those 3 a.m. lines).
The best Black Friday and Cyber Monday pet deals from Amazon
Here are some of our favorite Black Friday and Cyber Monday pet deals from Amazon.
This plushy donut bed is super popular — and for a good reason. It’s really soft, and the raised rim helps pets feel more secure and relaxed.
We even tried it on our own pets and loved it so much that we gave it our official Paw of Approval.
Your pup will be busy for hours working all five squirrels out of their tree trunk. And once these plush squirrels are out, they make great fetch toys (and they all have squeakers inside to keep your pup interested). It’s basically like six toys in one, which is already a great deal!
With this litter box, your cat climbs in from the top, which means litter is contained if he tends to kick it around when doing his business. Plus, litter won’t be tracked around your house thanks to the grooves on the lid.
This ball toy has four tiers for four times the fun. He’s going to have the best time swatting away — and you’re going to love how much you saved.
If your pet tends to inhale his food, a slow-feeder bowl can be a huge help. His lightning pace will seriously slow down thanks to the ridges on this slow feeder. But don’t just take our word for it — 80,000 pet parents have given it a five-star rating.
The best part about these elevated bowls is that you can actually adjust the height. That means you can change the height as your BFF grows up to whichever option is most comfortable.
Using this water bottle is so simple. Pressing the button once dispenses water into the attached bowl, but pressing it again actually allows extra water to go back inside.
Now you’ll be able to keep your pup hydrated no matter where you are — and you won’t have to worry about wasting any water in the process.
The best Black Friday and Cyber Monday pet deals from Chewy
Here are some of our favorite Black Friday and Cyber Monday pet deals from Chewy.
These treats are crunchy and chewy at the same time, and your cat will absolutely love them. In fact, our own cats tried them out, and they were so obsessed that we awarded Temptations our official Paw of Approval.
If you’ve been toying with the idea of investing in a DNA kit for your dog, now is the time since you can’t beat this deal.
This test will tell you all about his breed, his health and even find any puppy relatives near you. We actually tested it out ourselves and learned so much that we gave it our Paw of Approval.
This plush toy, inspired by a classic character, is fun for the whole family. And especially for your pup, since this plushie squeaks, too.
It’s not completely clear if grain-free food is the best option for dogs, but if your pup has gluten allergies or grain sensitivities, this may be just what he needs.
If you don’t love the plastic baby gate aesthetic, then you’re going to love this modern wooden gate. The hinges allow you to adjust its shape so it’s easy to move and fit in different spaces.
Cats and pet parents alike love this cat food, so it’s pretty nice that it’s on sale for Black Friday. Even picky cats will find something they like in this 24-pack, since it’s got three different flavors.
Whether you want to play fetch in the yard or at the beach, these balls are perfect for any setting. They’re orange, so you’ll always be able to spot them in the grass, and they’re buoyant, so they float in water, too.
We also tried them out as part of a Chuckit! ball variety pack, which we loved and gave our Paw of Approval.
The best Black Friday and Cyber Monday pet deals from Walmart
Here are some of our favorite Black Friday and Cyber Monday pet deals from Walmart.
These bone-shaped dental chews target your pup’s bad breath, plaque and tartar, which means no more stinky kisses.
Whether your cat likes to climb, scratch, nap or hide (or all of the above), this cat tree’s got him covered. It’s also 5 feet tall, which is perfect for pets who love to be perched as high as possible.
Summer may be six months away, but why not get your pup his own swimming pool now that it’s on sale? This way you won’t have to pack up the car and head to the beach whenever your pup wants to splash around and enjoy the water.
Not only would you be saving on the price of this litter box, but you’d also be saving a ton of time not having to constantly scoop your cat’s poop. This litter box scoops itself whenever your BFF is done doing his business.
The dirty litter goes into a disposable tray underneath the box that you can just toss in a couple weeks when it’s full. Talk about a game changer.
This water fountain holds almost three liters of water so you won’t have to worry about constantly refilling it. In fact, that’s what the LED light is for — to let you know when your BFF needs more water. If you want to encourage your pet to drink more water, then you’ll definitely want to jump on this deal.
This cat toy is great for playtime. It’s shaped like a mouse to keep your pet captivated, and has a wheel on both sides, so it still zips around even if it gets knocked over. You can control it right from an app on your phone and watch as your cat goes nuts.
The best Black Friday and Cyber Monday pet deals from Wayfair
Here are some of our favorite Black Friday and Cyber Monday pet deals from Wayfair.
You won’t have to worry about your dog’s crate feeling out of place in your living room. This dog crate looks and functions like a standard end table, so it’ll blend right in.
A lot of cat trees stick out like a sore thumb among the rest of your decor, but this one will actually fit right in, especially if you’re also a plant parent.
Do you ever wish you didn’t have to see (and smell) your cat’s litter box constantly? Thankfully you can just tuck it into this eco-friendly enclosure so only you and your cat will know what’s actually inside. And even though it keeps the litter box hidden away, this enclosure provides easy access when it’s time to scoop that poop.
This bed has a seat belt strap and a leash strap to keep your dog comfy and secure in the car. It’s also durable and machine washable, so it’s equipped to handle any bored chewing or accidents on the road.
This cover will keep you and your pup happy. He’ll get to snuggle up with you on the couch, and you’ll know your cushions are protected from anything and everything. Plus it comes in a stylish color and has a comfy bolster for your dog’s head.
This isn’t your typical pet bed, since it looks like a teeny-tiny couch. The fabric’s super soft, so your BFF will feel so cozy during naptime. This pet bed will look so cute in your home that you won’t want to miss out on this deal.
This pen is super convenient. You can fold it flat when it’s time to stash it away and open it easily when you need it. You can also get expansions to make the pen even bigger and give your dog more room.
Now that you’ve got your shopping list handy, all those Black Friday and Cyber Monday savings are just a click away.