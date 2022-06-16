100+ Black Dog Names For Every Personality

Thanks to their beautiful coloring and often sweet personalities, there’s no denying that dogs with black coats make very special pets. Perhaps that’s why they seem to appeal to powerful people, like U.S. Presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama and French President Emmanuel Macron, who all had black-colored dogs while in office. British royals Prince William and Duchess Kate are fans, too!

Black dogs are so remarkable there’s even a national holiday to celebrate them every October 1st. So, if you’re looking for a name that’s as unique and memorable as your pet, we’ve found some of the best black dog names to suit any breed, size or personality. Scroll down for some names for black-and-white pups, too.

The best black dog names for both males and females

You can’t go wrong with any of these charming unisex names inspired by all things dark and mysterious.

Angus

Bandit

Batman or Batgirl

Bean

Beauty

Binx

Blackwell

Berry

Cosmo

Dawn

Elvira

Evie

Felix

Jinx

Kuro (meaning “black” in Japanese)

Luna

Magic

Merlot (meaning “little blackbird” in French)

Moonshine

Morticia

Mystic

Olive

Orion

Orla

Pearl

Plum

Preto or Preta (meaning “black” in Portuguese)

Prince

Raisin

Salem

Sapphire

Sharpie

Sirius

Velvet

Voodoo

Names inspired by shades of black

While you can give your pet any regular name out there, why not pick one inspired by your dog’s gorgeous dark coat?

Ash

Carbon

Charcoal or Coal

Cinder

Dusk

Ebony

Ember

Inky

Jett

Licorice

Midnight

Noir

Onyx

Raven

Sable

Shadow

Slate

Smoky

Stormy

Tar

Badass black dog names

If you want a dog name that makes a statement, these badass ones make great options.

Axel

Ammo

Bear

Beast

Blackbeard

Blaze

Blitz

Bolt

Bruiser

Crow

Dahlia

Darth

Diablo

Diesel

Galaxy

Guinness

Ice

Jaguar

Maleficent

Nero

Nitro

Panther

Phantom

Shiner

Spade

Spider

Thorn

Thunder

Vader

Venom

Viper

Wolf

Zorro

Black-and-white dog names

If your pet’s fur is a mix of both dark and light shades, you might want to consider one of these monikers, including some inspired by famous black-and-white dogs from movies and TV shows.

Cookie

Checkers

Chippy

Domino

Marble

Oreo

Pepe

Pepper

Perdita

Pixel

Pongo

Ripley

Snoopy

Spot

Tux

Want even more inspiration and ideas for names for black dogs? Take a look at our ultimate dog naming guide with over 500+ ideas.