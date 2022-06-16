100+ Black Dog Names For Every Personality
From badass to sweet, there’s a name on this list for every black-colored pup.
Thanks to their beautiful coloring and often sweet personalities, there’s no denying that dogs with black coats make very special pets. Perhaps that’s why they seem to appeal to powerful people, like U.S. Presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama and French President Emmanuel Macron, who all had black-colored dogs while in office. British royals Prince William and Duchess Kate are fans, too!
Black dogs are so remarkable there’s even a national holiday to celebrate them every October 1st. So, if you’re looking for a name that’s as unique and memorable as your pet, we’ve found some of the best black dog names to suit any breed, size or personality. Scroll down for some names for black-and-white pups, too.
The best black dog names for both males and females
You can’t go wrong with any of these charming unisex names inspired by all things dark and mysterious.
- Angus
- Bandit
- Batman or Batgirl
- Bean
- Beauty
- Binx
- Blackwell
- Berry
- Cosmo
- Dawn
- Elvira
- Evie
- Felix
- Jinx
- Kuro (meaning “black” in Japanese)
- Luna
- Magic
- Merlot (meaning “little blackbird” in French)
- Moonshine
- Morticia
- Mystic
- Olive
- Orion
- Orla
- Pearl
- Plum
- Preto or Preta (meaning “black” in Portuguese)
- Prince
- Raisin
- Salem
- Sapphire
- Sharpie
- Sirius
- Velvet
- Voodoo
Names inspired by shades of black
While you can give your pet any regular name out there, why not pick one inspired by your dog’s gorgeous dark coat?
- Ash
- Carbon
- Charcoal or Coal
- Cinder
- Dusk
- Ebony
- Ember
- Inky
- Jett
- Licorice
- Midnight
- Noir
- Onyx
- Raven
- Sable
- Shadow
- Slate
- Smoky
- Stormy
- Tar
Badass black dog names
If you want a dog name that makes a statement, these badass ones make great options.
- Axel
- Ammo
- Bear
- Beast
- Blackbeard
- Blaze
- Blitz
- Bolt
- Bruiser
- Crow
- Dahlia
- Darth
- Diablo
- Diesel
- Galaxy
- Guinness
- Ice
- Jaguar
- Maleficent
- Nero
- Nitro
- Panther
- Phantom
- Shiner
- Spade
- Spider
- Thorn
- Thunder
- Vader
- Venom
- Viper
- Wolf
- Zorro
Black-and-white dog names
If your pet’s fur is a mix of both dark and light shades, you might want to consider one of these monikers, including some inspired by famous black-and-white dogs from movies and TV shows.
- Cookie
- Checkers
- Chippy
- Domino
- Marble
- Oreo
- Pepe
- Pepper
- Perdita
- Pixel
- Pongo
- Ripley
- Snoopy
- Spot
- Tux
Want even more inspiration and ideas for names for black dogs? Take a look at our ultimate dog naming guide with over 500+ ideas.