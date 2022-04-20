100+ Black Cat Names From Classic To Badass

While black cats might get a bad rap in urban legends, the non-superstitious know that black cats are an absolute classic — and if you happen to open your home to one, you’re in for lots of lovin’.

One exciting part about having a black cat is that there are tons of names you can give yours that will match her unique appearance and personality.

These are some of our favorite black cat names.

Black cat names for females

These are black cat names perfect for your female companion. Keep in mind that some of these names might also work well for male cats, too.

Autumn

Belina

Charmed

Cher

Cleopatra

Coraline

Eclipse

Elvira

Esmerelda

Eve

Gypsy

Harley

Jade

Jazz

Luna

Merlot

Minnie

Millie

Morticia

Noir

Onyx

Raven

Sabrina

Salem

Widow

Black cat names for males

These are black cat names for male cats, but they can also work well if you have a female — especially a feisty one.

Ace

Asher

Binx

Carbon

Chase

Comet

Crow

Felix

Guiness

Hex

Jack Skellington

Lucifer

Merlin

Ninja

Panther

Pluto

Razor

Stallion

Steel

Sylvester

Thunder

Turbo

Venom

Vortex

Halloween-inspired black cat names

Does the sight of your black cat immediately make you think of the spookiest time of the year? These names are for her.

Boo

Candy

Cauldron

Cobweb

Coven

Devil

Diablo

Dracula

Ghost

Magic

Midnight

Monster

Night

Nightmare

Omen

Ouija

Phantom

Satan

Shadow

Smokey

Spell

Spooky

Voodoo

Black cat names inspired by Disney villains

Looking to name your cat after one of the most infamous of evil characters? These Disney-inspired black cat names are perfect for mischievous kitties.

Cruella de Vil

Gaston

Hades

Jafar

Maleficent

Scar

The Evil Queen

Ursula

Funny black cat names

Have a goofy cat with a good sense of humor? These names will make you laugh almost as much as your cat does on a daily basis.

Asphalt

Beetle

Blacktop

Cola

Cotton

Eightball

Espresso

Gloom

Igor

Iron

Licorice

Mischief

Murky

Pepper

Pepsi

Powder

Smudge

Snickers

Snowball

Soot

