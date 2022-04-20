100+ Black Cat Names From Classic To Badass
Obsessed with these cat names 🐱
While black cats might get a bad rap in urban legends, the non-superstitious know that black cats are an absolute classic — and if you happen to open your home to one, you’re in for lots of lovin’.
One exciting part about having a black cat is that there are tons of names you can give yours that will match her unique appearance and personality.
These are some of our favorite black cat names.
Black cat names for females
These are black cat names perfect for your female companion. Keep in mind that some of these names might also work well for male cats, too.
- Autumn
- Belina
- Charmed
- Cher
- Cleopatra
- Coraline
- Eclipse
- Elvira
- Esmerelda
- Eve
- Gypsy
- Harley
- Jade
- Jazz
- Luna
- Merlot
- Minnie
- Millie
- Morticia
- Noir
- Onyx
- Raven
- Sabrina
- Salem
- Widow
Black cat names for males
These are black cat names for male cats, but they can also work well if you have a female — especially a feisty one.
- Ace
- Asher
- Binx
- Carbon
- Chase
- Comet
- Crow
- Felix
- Guiness
- Hex
- Jack Skellington
- Lucifer
- Merlin
- Ninja
- Panther
- Pluto
- Razor
- Stallion
- Steel
- Sylvester
- Thunder
- Turbo
- Venom
- Vortex
Halloween-inspired black cat names
Does the sight of your black cat immediately make you think of the spookiest time of the year? These names are for her.
- Boo
- Candy
- Cauldron
- Cobweb
- Coven
- Devil
- Diablo
- Dracula
- Ghost
- Magic
- Midnight
- Monster
- Night
- Nightmare
- Omen
- Ouija
- Phantom
- Satan
- Shadow
- Smokey
- Spell
- Spooky
- Voodoo
Black cat names inspired by Disney villains
Looking to name your cat after one of the most infamous of evil characters? These Disney-inspired black cat names are perfect for mischievous kitties.
- Cruella de Vil
- Gaston
- Hades
- Jafar
- Maleficent
- Scar
- The Evil Queen
- Ursula
Funny black cat names
Have a goofy cat with a good sense of humor? These names will make you laugh almost as much as your cat does on a daily basis.
- Asphalt
- Beetle
- Blacktop
- Cola
- Cotton
- Eightball
- Espresso
- Gloom
- Igor
- Iron
- Licorice
- Mischief
- Murky
- Pepper
- Pepsi
- Powder
- Smudge
- Snickers
- Snowball
- Soot
