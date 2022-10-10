Best Birds Toys For Your BFF

If you’re new to the world of birds, you might be surprised to learn that pet birds like playing with toys. In fact, they’re actually super important for your new feathered friend.

Bird toys, especially those that can hide treats and promote foraging, which is the time a bird spends looking for food in nature, keep your bird active while using his brain, which helps him stay healthy — and smart!

“Playing with bird toys allows your bird to use his natural abilities, such as problem solving and memory, which can prevent boredom and depression,” Diana Ludwiczak, a wildlife rehabber in New York City and editor of the website Birdy Birdy Birdy, told The Dodo. “And physically speaking, bird toys also encourage exercise and provide necessary wear to your bird’s beak and nails. If there is one single thing bird owners can do to improve the life of their pet, it’s to provide foraging toys.”

When shopping for bird toys, look for ones that don’t have small parts that could be a choking hazard.

We spoke to Ludwiczak for more insight on the importance of toys for birds and how to find the best one for your BFF. And here are our top picks: