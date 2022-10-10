Best Birds Toys For Your BFF
Entertain him with these foraging toys 🦜
If you’re new to the world of birds, you might be surprised to learn that pet birds like playing with toys. In fact, they’re actually super important for your new feathered friend.
Bird toys, especially those that can hide treats and promote foraging, which is the time a bird spends looking for food in nature, keep your bird active while using his brain, which helps him stay healthy — and smart!
“Playing with bird toys allows your bird to use his natural abilities, such as problem solving and memory, which can prevent boredom and depression,” Diana Ludwiczak, a wildlife rehabber in New York City and editor of the website Birdy Birdy Birdy, told The Dodo. “And physically speaking, bird toys also encourage exercise and provide necessary wear to your bird’s beak and nails. If there is one single thing bird owners can do to improve the life of their pet, it’s to provide foraging toys.”
When shopping for bird toys, look for ones that don’t have small parts that could be a choking hazard.
We spoke to Ludwiczak for more insight on the importance of toys for birds and how to find the best one for your BFF. And here are our top picks:
The best bird toys to keep your BFF healthy and active
Made with non-toxic plastic materials, natural wood and rattan, this foraging wall toy has it all. The bird toy encourages birds to climb and nibble, and the bright colors attract their attention. Easy to install (a hook is provided), this toy will satisfy both your bird’s interest in chewing and his perching instinct.
Perfect for: parakeets, cockatiels, sun conures, caiques, lovebirds, finches, canaries and various types of small birds
Made of non-toxic, natural wood and hemp rope, this foraging feeder toy for birds allows you to put some food or small toys into the drawers, and teaches your bird how to open each one. It provides physical activity, improves intelligence, and the food or toy in the drawer is the reward!
Perfect for: medium to large parrots, sun conures, caique, cockatoos, African greys, macaws and Amazon parrots
There’s lots to explore on this beautifully designed pinwheel toy! Made from natural, bird-safe materials, the varying textures provide your bird with physical and mental stimulation as he plays with his new toy.
Perfect for: small to medium parrots, including parakeets, cockatiels, caiques, quakers and similarly sized birds
Your bird will love every minute of climbing and shredding apart this foraging toy made of natural materials. There’s plenty of room to store lots of treats, making this toy the best for foraging. Relieving his boredom and providing mental stimulation — check and check!
Perfect for: African greys, Amazon parrots, cockatoos and similarly sized birds
Double the fun! This foraging bird toy, made of natural materials, is both a perch, which promotes agility, and a great spot for preening (because he always wants to look his best!).
Perfect for: budgies, African greys, Amazon parrots, cockatiels, conures and cockatoos
One toy is great; more than one is even better! This bird toy and accessory pack comes with a variety of shredding toys made with natural materials (you can even hide treats in them!) and a bird rope perch for him to sit on.
Perfect for: small to medium birds, like parakeets, cockatiels, conures, macaws, parrots, lovebirds, mynahs and finches
Here’s to a happy and fulfilling life for your bird — he’s going to love his new toys!