15 Uplifting Quotes About Birds

There’s just something special about birds. Perhaps it’s because they can fly so majestically, or maybe it’s because they were around during the age of dinosaurs. Either way, it’s no wonder that artists of all types are inspired by birds and their magical ways.

It was hard to choose among all of the inspiring and uplifting bird quotes out there, but we did our best. Here’s to the inspiration and symbolism that “words about birds” provide — to both the author and the person reading them.

