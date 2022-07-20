15 Uplifting Quotes About Birds
These bird quotes will inspire you to keep going!
There’s just something special about birds. Perhaps it’s because they can fly so majestically, or maybe it’s because they were around during the age of dinosaurs. Either way, it’s no wonder that artists of all types are inspired by birds and their magical ways.
It was hard to choose among all of the inspiring and uplifting bird quotes out there, but we did our best. Here’s to the inspiration and symbolism that “words about birds” provide — to both the author and the person reading them.
15 beautiful bird quotes:
- "Tame birds sing of freedom. Wild birds fly." — John Lennon
- "Hold fast to dreams, for if dreams die, life is a broken-winged bird that cannot fly." — Langston Hughes
- "No bird soars too high if he soars with his own wings." — William Blake
- “A bird does not sing because it has an answer, it sings because it has a song.” — Maya Angelou
- “A heart without dreams is like a bird without feathers.” — Suzy Kassem
- “The robin flew from his swinging spray of ivy on to the top of the wall and he opened his beak and sang a loud, lovely trill, merely to show off. Nothing in the world is quite as adorably lovely as a robin when he shows off — and they are nearly always doing it.” — Frances Hodgson Burnett, “The Secret Garden”
- “The early bird gets the worm but the late bird doesn't even get the late worm.” — Charles M. Schulz
- “My heart is like a singing bird.” — Christina Rossetti
- “Opportunity is a bird that never perches.” — Claude Maxwell MacDonald
- “I would like to paint the way a bird sings.” — Claude Monet
- “I'd rather learn from one bird how to sing than teach ten thousand stars how not to dance.” — E. E. Cummings
- “A bird sitting on a tree is never afraid of the branch breaking, because her trust is not on the branch but on her own wings.” — Anonymous
- “Every bird, every tree, every flower reminds me what a blessing and privilege it is just to be alive.” — Marty Rubin
- “Birds chirping around you is a beautiful realization that life is incredibly good. Let this sound be a gentle break in your routine.” ― Hiral Nagda
- “Wherever there are birds, there is hope.” ― Mehmet Murat Ildan
Quotes about birds are inspiring, and each of these encourages the reader to lift their wings high (metaphorically speaking, of course). We hope you enjoyed them!