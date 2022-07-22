160+ Bird Names For Your Feathery Friend
Best bird names ever 🦜
You can’t wait to get your bird set up at home in his fancy new cage. And while you may already have everything he needs ready to go, there’s one thing that’s still missing — the perfect name.
If you’re struggling to think of a good name for your new BFF, don’t worry! We’ve compiled over 160 bird names for you to choose from.
Boy bird names
These classic bird names will be great for your sweet boy.
- Arthur
- Bob
- Bruno
- Charlie
- Chip
- Dale
- Dwight
- George
- Jack
- Max
- Paulie
- Pete
- Sheldon
Girl bird names
Your gorgeous girl will pull off any of these names flawlessly.
- Becky
- Betty
- Carrie
- Coco
- Edith
- Ethel
- Karen
- Lucy
- Mavis
- Phoebe
- Polly
- Stella
- Tori
Cute bird names
Your bird is too cute, so you need an adorable name to match.
- Angel
- Birdie
- Buddy
- Chickie
- Feathers
- Hootie
- Mr. Beaks
- Pipsqueak
Cool bird names
If your bird’s got a tough, badass personality, any of these cool names will be perfect.
- Ace
- Apollo
- Blaze
- Comet
- Denali
- Eagle Eye
- Hedwig
- Peregrine
- Phoenix
- Rocky
- Spike
- Xena
Cartoon bird names
These cartoon bird names are for any pet parent who also loves pop culture or nostalgia.
- Bertie
- Blu
- Daffy (Duck)
- Daisy (Duck)
- Diabo
- Donald (Duck)
- Iago
- Flit
- Jewel
- Kevin
- Nigel
- Scuttle
- Sweetpea
- Toucan Sam
- Tuca
- Tweety
- Zazu
Bird Pokémon names
Want to be the very best, like no one ever was? The best bird parent, that is. If you love Pokémon, then these bird names are the perfect fit for your feathered friend IRL.
- Altaria
- Articuno
- Blaziken
- Chatot
- Combusken
- Delibird
- Dodrio
- Doduo
- Empoleon
- Farfetch’d
- Fearow
- Honchkrow
- Ho-Oh
- Hoothoot
- Moltres
- Murkrow
- Natu
- Noctowl
- Pelipper
- Pidgeot
- Pidgeotto
- Pidgey
- Piplup
- Prinplup
- Skarmory
- Spearow
- Staraptor
- Staravia
- Starly
- Swablu
- Swellow
- Taillow
- Torchic
- Wingull
- Xatu
- Zapdos
Blue bird names
These bird names are great for pets with blue feathers.
- Bluebell
- Blueberry
- Hyacinth
- Lapis
- Neptune
- River
- Sapphire
- Skye
Black bird names
These names will perfectly suit your beautiful black bird.
- Blackberry
- Darkwing
- Licorice
- Midnight
- Raven
- Shadow
- Smokey
Red bird names
Red bird names are a spot-on choice for pets with fiery feathers.
- Apple
- Carmine
- Cherry
- Chili
- Crimson Chin
- Cupid
- Fawkes
- Ginger
- Mars
- Scarlett
Green bird names
Other birds will be green with envy if you give your BFF one of these names.
- Avocado
- Elphaba
- Emerald
- Gumby
- Honeydew
- Jade
- Kermit
- Kiwi
- Lucky
- Pickles
- Pistachio
- Shrek
Yellow bird names
These names will suit your vibrant yellow bird so well.
- Banana
- Big Bird
- Daffodil
- Dandelion
- Lemon
- Peeps
- Sunny
Funny bird names
If you pick one of these, you’ll giggle anytime you call your bird by his name.
- Chick Jagger
- Jack Sparrow
- Jimmy Talon
- Kanye Nest
- Lady Bird
- Larry Bird
- Marty McFly
- Meryl Cheep
- Stephen Squawking
- Wing Man
Weird bird names
If your bird flaps to the beat of his own wings, these weird names are perfectly outside the box for your new pet.
- Banjo
- Bubba
- Eggo
- Flossy
- Nutella
- Ozzy
- Plucky
- Scruffy
