160+ Bird Names For Your Feathery Friend

Best bird names ever 🦜

By Sam Howell

Published on 7/22/2022 at 1:02 PM

You can’t wait to get your bird set up at home in his fancy new cage. And while you may already have everything he needs ready to go, there’s one thing that’s still missing — the perfect name.

If you’re struggling to think of a good name for your new BFF, don’t worry! We’ve compiled over 160 bird names for you to choose from.

Boy bird names

These classic bird names will be great for your sweet boy.

  • Arthur
  • Bob
  • Bruno
  • Charlie
  • Chip
  • Dale
  • Dwight
  • George
  • Jack
  • Max
  • Paulie
  • Pete
  • Sheldon

Girl bird names

Your gorgeous girl will pull off any of these names flawlessly.

  • Becky
  • Betty
  • Carrie
  • Coco
  • Edith
  • Ethel
  • Karen
  • Lucy
  • Mavis
  • Phoebe
  • Polly
  • Stella
  • Tori

Cute bird names

Your bird is too cute, so you need an adorable name to match.

  • Angel
  • Birdie
  • Buddy
  • Chickie
  • Feathers
  • Hootie
  • Mr. Beaks
  • Pipsqueak

Cool bird names

If your bird’s got a tough, badass personality, any of these cool names will be perfect.

  • Ace
  • Apollo
  • Blaze
  • Comet
  • Denali
  • Eagle Eye
  • Hedwig
  • Peregrine
  • Phoenix
  • Rocky
  • Spike
  • Xena

Cartoon bird names

These cartoon bird names are for any pet parent who also loves pop culture or nostalgia.

  • Bertie
  • Blu
  • Daffy (Duck)
  • Daisy (Duck)
  • Diabo
  • Donald (Duck)
  • Iago
  • Flit
  • Jewel
  • Kevin
  • Nigel
  • Scuttle
  • Sweetpea
  • Toucan Sam
  • Tuca
  • Tweety
  • Zazu

Bird Pokémon names

Want to be the very best, like no one ever was? The best bird parent, that is. If you love Pokémon, then these bird names are the perfect fit for your feathered friend IRL.

  • Altaria
  • Articuno
  • Blaziken
  • Chatot
  • Combusken
  • Delibird
  • Dodrio
  • Doduo
  • Empoleon
  • Farfetch’d
  • Fearow
  • Honchkrow
  • Ho-Oh
  • Hoothoot
  • Moltres
  • Murkrow
  • Natu
  • Noctowl
  • Pelipper
  • Pidgeot
  • Pidgeotto
  • Pidgey
  • Piplup
  • Prinplup
  • Skarmory
  • Spearow
  • Staraptor
  • Staravia
  • Starly
  • Swablu
  • Swellow
  • Taillow
  • Torchic
  • Wingull
  • Xatu
  • Zapdos

Blue bird names

These bird names are great for pets with blue feathers.

  • Bluebell
  • Blueberry
  • Hyacinth
  • Lapis
  • Neptune
  • River
  • Sapphire
  • Skye

Black bird names

These names will perfectly suit your beautiful black bird.

  • Blackberry
  • Darkwing
  • Licorice
  • Midnight
  • Raven
  • Shadow
  • Smokey

Red bird names

Red bird names are a spot-on choice for pets with fiery feathers.

  • Apple
  • Carmine
  • Cherry
  • Chili
  • Crimson Chin
  • Cupid
  • Fawkes
  • Ginger
  • Mars
  • Scarlett

Green bird names

Other birds will be green with envy if you give your BFF one of these names.

  • Avocado
  • Elphaba
  • Emerald
  • Gumby
  • Honeydew
  • Jade
  • Kermit
  • Kiwi
  • Lucky
  • Pickles
  • Pistachio
  • Shrek

Yellow bird names

These names will suit your vibrant yellow bird so well.

  • Banana
  • Big Bird
  • Daffodil
  • Dandelion
  • Lemon
  • Peeps
  • Sunny

Funny bird names

If you pick one of these, you’ll giggle anytime you call your bird by his name.

  • Chick Jagger
  • Jack Sparrow
  • Jimmy Talon
  • Kanye Nest
  • Lady Bird
  • Larry Bird
  • Marty McFly
  • Meryl Cheep
  • Stephen Squawking
  • Wing Man

Weird bird names

If your bird flaps to the beat of his own wings, these weird names are perfectly outside the box for your new pet.

  • Banjo
  • Bubba
  • Eggo
  • Flossy
  • Nutella
  • Ozzy
  • Plucky
  • Scruffy

