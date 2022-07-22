160+ Bird Names For Your Feathery Friend

You can’t wait to get your bird set up at home in his fancy new cage. And while you may already have everything he needs ready to go, there’s one thing that’s still missing — the perfect name.

If you’re struggling to think of a good name for your new BFF, don’t worry! We’ve compiled over 160 bird names for you to choose from.

Boy bird names

These classic bird names will be great for your sweet boy.

Arthur

Bob

Bruno

Charlie

Chip

Dale

Dwight

George

Jack

Max

Paulie

Pete

Sheldon

Girl bird names

Your gorgeous girl will pull off any of these names flawlessly.

Becky

Betty

Carrie

Coco

Edith

Ethel

Karen

Lucy

Mavis

Phoebe

Polly

Stella

Tori

Cute bird names

Your bird is too cute, so you need an adorable name to match.

Angel

Birdie

Buddy

Chickie

Feathers

Hootie

Mr. Beaks

Pipsqueak

Cool bird names

If your bird’s got a tough, badass personality, any of these cool names will be perfect.

Ace

Apollo

Blaze

Comet

Denali

Eagle Eye

Hedwig

Peregrine

Phoenix

Rocky

Spike

Xena

Cartoon bird names

These cartoon bird names are for any pet parent who also loves pop culture or nostalgia.

Bertie

Blu

Daffy (Duck)

Daisy (Duck)

Diabo

Donald (Duck)

Iago

Flit

Jewel

Kevin

Nigel

Scuttle

Sweetpea

Toucan Sam

Tuca

Tweety

Zazu

Bird Pokémon names

Want to be the very best, like no one ever was? The best bird parent, that is. If you love Pokémon, then these bird names are the perfect fit for your feathered friend IRL.

Altaria

Articuno

Blaziken

Chatot

Combusken

Delibird

Dodrio

Doduo

Empoleon

Farfetch’d

Fearow

Honchkrow

Ho-Oh

Hoothoot

Moltres

Murkrow

Natu

Noctowl

Pelipper

Pidgeot

Pidgeotto

Pidgey

Piplup

Prinplup

Skarmory

Spearow

Staraptor

Staravia

Starly

Swablu

Swellow

Taillow

Torchic

Wingull

Xatu

Zapdos

Blue bird names

These bird names are great for pets with blue feathers.

Bluebell

Blueberry

Hyacinth

Lapis

Neptune

River

Sapphire

Skye

Black bird names

These names will perfectly suit your beautiful black bird.

Blackberry

Darkwing

Licorice

Midnight

Raven

Shadow

Smokey

Red bird names

Red bird names are a spot-on choice for pets with fiery feathers.

Apple

Carmine

Cherry

Chili

Crimson Chin

Cupid

Fawkes

Ginger

Mars

Scarlett

Green bird names

Other birds will be green with envy if you give your BFF one of these names.

Avocado

Elphaba

Emerald

Gumby

Honeydew

Jade

Kermit

Kiwi

Lucky

Pickles

Pistachio

Shrek

Yellow bird names

These names will suit your vibrant yellow bird so well.

Banana

Big Bird

Daffodil

Dandelion

Lemon

Peeps

Sunny

Funny bird names

If you pick one of these, you’ll giggle anytime you call your bird by his name.

Chick Jagger

Jack Sparrow

Jimmy Talon

Kanye Nest

Lady Bird

Larry Bird

Marty McFly

Meryl Cheep

Stephen Squawking

Wing Man

Weird bird names

If your bird flaps to the beat of his own wings, these weird names are perfectly outside the box for your new pet.

Banjo

Bubba

Eggo

Flossy

Nutella

Ozzy

Plucky

Scruffy

And if you’re struggling to come up with good names for your other pets, check out these lists: