The World’s Largest Dog Breeds

Have you ever seen a dog who looked more like a bear or a horse than a pup? Chances are that pup was one of the world’s biggest dog breeds, and he likely weighed about the same as a baby horse or bear cub. Despite their intimidating size, these gentle giants can actually be excellent family dogs. We compiled a list of the biggest dog breeds in the world so you can learn more about them and be able to identify those huge dogs after you do your double take. The biggest dog breeds in the world Here are 16 of the biggest dog breeds ever, including their average weight and height. 1. Great Dane

belu gheorghe/Shutterstock.com

The largest dog in the world was actually a Great Dane. His name was Zeus, and he weighed 155 pounds. At just 3 years old, Zeus was already 3 feet, 8 inches tall, and when standing on his hind legs, he was over 7 feet tall! Male Great Danes can reach up to 175 pounds, with females averaging around 140 pounds in adulthood. And most of these “gentle giants” stand about 30 to 32 inches off the ground. 2. Irish wolfhound

Radomir Rezny/Shutterstock.com

Irish wolfhounds, on average, are the tallest dog breed in the world. They stand a minimum of 32 inches off the ground at the shoulder and can weigh up to 180 pounds. Like Great Danes, Irish wolfhounds love people, and because of that, they make terrible guard dogs! 3. Scottish deerhound

Antonia Gros/Shutterstock.com

Similar in appearance to Irish wolfhounds, the Scottish deerhound also has a shaggy coat and slim build. But Scottish deerhounds are just a bit smaller in size compared to their wolfhound counterparts. Scottish deerhounds stand about 30 to 32 inches off the ground and can weigh up to 110 pounds. 4. Great Pyrenees

Dodo Shows Faith = Restored Couple Meets A Beach Dog In Mexico Who Changes Their Life

HelloRF Zcool/Shutterstock.com

With their thick, white coats and large stature, Great Pyrenees dogs look more like polar bears than pups! Male Great Pyrenees can weigh up to 100 pounds and can stand up to 32 inches tall at the shoulder. They’re a working dog breed who are excellent at protecting sheep herds from wolves in northern climates. 5. Anatolian shepherd

Stoktur/Shutterstock.com

Male Anatolian shepherds can weigh up to a whopping 150 pounds and can stand up to 29 inches high at the shoulder. They have a fluffy tan coat, curly-Q tail and striking gold eyes. This breed is a descendant of some of the oldest known domestic-canine bloodlines that accompanied farmers and shepherds during the Bronze Age about 6,000 years ago. 6. Newfoundland

Ric Photography/Shutterstock.com

If the Great Pyrenees looks like a polar bear, then the black Newfoundland could easily be mistaken for a black bear! These fluffy, docile dogs weigh anywhere from 100 to 150 pounds and can stand up to 28 inches at the shoulder. 7. Dogue de Bordeaux

BIGANDT.COM/Shuttestock.com

The Dogue de Bordeaux is the most ancient of French dog breeds — in fact, they’ve been around since before France was even an established country. Dogue de Bordeaux dogs can weigh up to 110 pounds and can stand up to 27 inches tall. 8. Cane corso

Svetlana Valoueva/Shutterstock.com

The super-muscular cane corso can weigh up to 110 pounds and stands, on average, about 28 inches tall at the shoulder. This breed dates back to Ancient Greece and would fight in wars alongside armies. Cane corsos are also very vocal and love talking to their families! 9. Bernese mountain dog

Vesna Kriznar/Shutterstock.com

Bernese mountain dogs can weigh up to 115 pounds and stand just under 28 inches tall. They were bred to protect farms in Switzerland, and their thick coats make them very fond of crisp weather. 10. Saint Bernard

Rita_Kochmarjova/Shutterstock.com

Saint Bernards are absolutely massive, standing at up to 30 inches tall and weighing up to 200 pounds. They have an adorable “droopy” appearance and quintessential markings in tan, white and black. They were first spotted at a monastery in the Swiss Alps at some point during the 12th century, and it's believed that they had jobs as watchdogs at monasteries. 11. Leonberger

AnetaZabranska/Shutterstock.com

The Leonberger breed, which originated in Germany, is one of the biggest dog breeds out there. Males can stand up to 31 inches tall at the shoulder and weigh up to 170 pounds. A Leonberger’s coat features a lion’s mane-like ruff around the neck and is waterproof. They’re known to be working dogs and, like Great Danes, are “gentle giants.” 12. Black Russian terrier

Rita_Kochmarjova/Shutterstock.com

The Black Russian terrier, known to be calm and courageous, is one of the biggest breeds there is. They stand at around 28 to 30 inches tall and can weigh up to 130 pounds. 13. Mastiff

Ricantimages/Shutterstock.com

Mastiffs weigh the most of any other dog breed out there. Females can weigh up to 170 pounds, and males up to 230 pounds! And male mastiffs can even stand up to 36 inches tall. The mastiff breed has been around for thousands of years and is considered an ancient dog breed. 14. Tibetan mastiff

Kat_marinina/Shutterstock.com

Though a bit smaller than the standard mastiff breed, the Tibetan mastiff makes up for it in floof. The Tibetan mastiff stands between 24 and 26 inches tall and weighs up to 150 pounds. 15. Neapolitan mastiff

Christian Mueller/Shutterstock.com

Male Neapolitan mastiffs can stand up to 31 inches tall and weigh up to 150 pounds. The breed worked as guard dogs for Ancient Romans, and they’re instantly recognizable thanks to their super droopy face and ears. 16. Bullmastiff

BORINA OLGA/Shutterstock.com