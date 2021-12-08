Keep Your Pup Toasty Warm With These Adorable Winter Hats
We independently pick all the products we recommend because we love them and think you will too. If you buy a product from a link on our site, we may earn a commission.
Although your dog’s fur keeps him snug during cooler weather, some dogs need a little extra something for their winter walks. That’s where sweaters, coats and even winter dog hats come in handy.
The Dodo found a handful of adorable winter hats made specifically for dogs online, and not only are they super cute, but they actually keep pups’ ears, heads and necks warm and toasty.
Here are a few of the best winter dog hats you can add to your BFF’s wardrobe.
These handknit hoods from Zoo Snoods come in three sizes that protect your dog’s ears and neck from the winter chill (while making him look extra cute at the same time). “My granddog is a Boston terrier pup who loves to walk with my daughter,” one five-star reviewer wrote. “He has an orange winter jacket, and this orange snood WITH Boston terrier ears (yes I know it says Fox) is just super cute … Walks on nature trails in Michigan will be much warmer now.” The Dodo loves Zoo Snoods so much that we gave these hats our Paw of Approval.
Available in sizes ranging from small through extra-large, the FLAdorepet Christmas dog hat is the perfect holiday season accessory for your pup. It’s a knitted red hood with white trim and a big white pom-pom on top, and the yarn used to make the hat is super soft and cozy, so your dog will stay warm and comfy.
This adorable knitted dog hat from Warm Pet on Amazon is just like your favorite winter hat. It’s a beanie-style cap with holes at the top for your pup’s ears and ties that can secure the hat under his chin. You can pick this hat up in either a small or large.
Add a bit more style to your pup’s winter wardrobe by dressing him in this matching hat-and-scarf combo from Kuoser. This set comes in either gray or red and includes an ear-friendly beanie and scarf with faux fur trim.
Let your dog play Santa at this year’s Christmas celebration and dress him in this hat-and-scarf set from PULEIDI. It comes with a Santa Claus hat that Velcros around your dog’s chin, and the scarf stays in place with a small Velcro patch. It might not keep his head totally warm, but it’s the perfect photo prop for taking family Christmas pictures with your dog. “My dog looked absolutely adorable in this over Christmas time!!” one pet parent wrote.
Another great dog hat from Kuoser is this one that’s just like those balaclavas you like to wear in the middle of winter. It covers both your pup’s ears and neck, keeping him extremely warm in the lowest of temperatures.