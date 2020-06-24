5 min read Dodo Pick: This Is Our Favorite Way To Protect Our Dogs' Paws “This has really made me feel like Andy’s comfortable and his paws are soothed from all our fun walks" 🐾❤️️

Amazon/Stephanie Orozco

We independently pick all the products we recommend because we love them and think you will too. If you buy a product from a link on our site, we may earn a commission. The Dodo’s Stephanie Orozco was looking to find a product that would help keep her dog Andy's paws moisturized all year.



That’s when she stumbled upon Musher’s Secret Paw Wax and never looked back.

The Dodo’s Stephanie Orozco’s dog, Andy, with his Musher’s Secret Paw Wax | Stephanie Orozco

“This product is great for keeping Andy’s paws hydrated and moisturized throughout the year, but especially during cold weather, snow, and for long walks or any activity outside,” Orozco said.



Think: summertime strolls on those hot concrete sidewalks.

Why The Dodo loves this wax One of the things Orozco loves best about this product is that she knows it’s safe for Andy — even if he gets curious and tries to eat some.



“What's great is that it’s 100 percent natural and nontoxic and so I know Andy won't have a negative reaction — even if he licks it!” Orozco said. “It can be used year-round — think snowballs stuck in paws, to hot concrete surfaces in the summer!”



Another awesome thing about this plant-based wax is that it doesn’t stain, so you don’t need to worry about it ruining anything if you apply it before you leave and your dog is still roaming the house.



But Orozco has some tips on the best ways to apply it. “You can always apply it right before going out OR when your pet is sound asleep so it really soaks up,” Orozco said. “Also, lots of people use the wax right before walks to act as a barrier with stuff on the ground.”