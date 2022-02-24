The 5 Best Dry Shampoos For Cats (So You Can Skip The Bath)

Cats and water are like, well, oil and water — more often than not, they just don’t mix well. Luckily, bathing your cat on a regular basis isn’t something that’s actually necessary. But sometimes, it’s unavoidable.

However, that doesn’t mean that water needs to be added to the equation. Dry shampoo for cats exists, and that means you can save both yourself from shredded forearms and your cat from traumatization.

Dr. Sara Ochoa, a small- and exotic-animal veterinarian practicing in East Texas, told The Dodo that she much prefers using dry cat shampoo in comparison to standard wet-and-lather varieties. “Most cats seem to tolerate this much better than giving them a bath,” Dr. Ochoa told The Dodo.

It should be noted that dry shampoo is not a substitute for actual shampoo if your cat gets into something super smelly, sticky or toxic. Nor should dry shampoos be used to treat serious skin conditions or pest infestations. Rather, waterless cat shampoos are best used to freshen up your cat’s coat or mask a potentially unpleasant odor that isn’t caused by a health problem.

Your vet can help you decide if adding a dry shampoo to your cat’s grooming sessions is beneficial. And if you get the go-ahead, then check out these pet-parent-approved waterless cat shampoos.

Benefits of dry shampoo for cats

Other than the obvious fresh scent and soft coat, there are some really great benefits dry shampoo can bring to the table that will make your cat a happier camper.

Your cat will be way less stressed out during bath time. The biggest pro to using dry cat shampoo is that your cat will remain calm during bath time. You don’t have to shock her by introducing water into the routine, nor does she have to get wet at all. “Many cats need to be started with baths at an early age to learn to tolerate them,” Dr. Ochoa said about standard bathtime routines, which means mature cats who have never been bathed before will experience a lot more stress if introduced to baths later in life. “This is one reason that I love dry shampoo,” she said. “It’s great for cats of all ages and experience levels.”

Because you don’t need to use water when bathing your cat with waterless cat shampoo, there’s no splashing, no shampoo suds flying and no need for multiple towels. In fact, the only thing you’ll need on hand to use dry cat shampoo is a brush and perhaps a hand towel to wipe any excess product from your hands. Dry shampoo won’t strip your cat’s skin of natural oils. When you bathe your cat using shampoo and water, you’re often rinsing away vital oils that keep your cat’s skin moisturized when you rinse off that soapy lather. But when you use a dry shampoo instead, you’re actually adding moisturizing factors back into her skin, helping her prevent any further itching, flaking or discomfort the aftermath of a standard bath with water may cause.

How to find the best dry shampoo for your cat

Before you purchase a dry shampoo for your cat, it’s important to take stock of any skin issues she may be dealing with. Again, if you notice rashy spots, excessive dandruff or pests, then you should take your cat to the vet before trying to tackle it with a remedy at home — these symptoms may be signs of a larger issue.

And cats who are suffering with a persistent odor problem may need more help than anything a standard dry shampoo can offer. Because there’s no lathering and rinsing, you’re not actually cleansing your cat’s skin and fur with a cleaning agent, which may be something your cat ultimately needs. Again, checking in with your vet is the first step you should take if you suspect your cat’s skin isn’t as healthy as it should be.

But if your cat’s healthy inside and out and your vet has given you the OK to use dry shampoo every now and again for general skin and coat maintenance and to freshen up, then there are several formulas out there that tackle a variety of things, like hairballs, allergy symptoms and dry skin.

Best waterless cat shampoos

Based on what pet parents have to say about them, these are the best dry shampoos for cats.

