These Are The Best Vacuums For Pet Hair

One of the only downsides of owning a pet? All that PET HAIR! Depending on the dog or cat breed you have, you might experience very little hair — or a LOT. But in either case, your clothes are probably covered in it, so investing in a vacuum specifically made to combat pet hair is a game changer. Never again will you have to have those public lint rollers ready for guests. BISSELL Cleanview Swivel Pet Upright Bagless Vacuum Cleaner

This vacuum comes with specialized pet tools made specifically to pick up as much of your pet’s hair as possible. You can even get into the tightest spots with the pet hair corner tool, so your home will be pet hair-free from top to bottom. But the best part? Buying a Bissell means you’re saving pets in the process! Bissell donates up to $10 to the Bissell Pet Foundation for every pet product purchase upon activating your account online (don’t worry, they give you the deets on how to do it)! Buy it now on Amazon for $99.99 Eureka PowerSpeed Bagless Upright Vacuum Cleaner, Pet Turbo

This bagless vacuum is lightweight and portable, making it perfect for those who want a powerful way to suck up all that pet hair without the bulk of some other vacuums. Built for multi-surfaces, it can adjust to any area in your home where you might find pet hair — which tends to be just about EVERYWHERE. Buy it now on Amazon for $79.99 Shark Rotator Powered Lift-Away TruePet Upright Vacuum with HEPA Filter

This trusted brand is known for delivering powerful, high-quality vacuums — so it’s no surprise it’s a bit of a splurge. This model is specifically designed for floor-to-ceiling coverage, with attachments and parts that help you reach pet hair wherever it might be. It also has a built-in HEPA filter, making it desirable for families who have allergy sufferers, or for homes with multiple pets who need heavy-duty cleaning. Buy it now on Amazon for $299.99

Shark APEX Upright Vacuum with DuoClean for Carpet and HardFloor Cleaning

Not only does this vacuum come with the pet power brush attachment, but it has DuoClean technology, meaning that it has a dual brush roll system that picks up hair, deep cleans carpets and leaves hard surfaces with a polished look. Buy it now on Amazon for $379.99

Dyson Cyclone V10 Animal Lightweight Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner

