6 Best Travel Litter Boxes For Your Adventure Cat

We independently pick all the products we recommend because we love them and think you will too. If you buy a product from a link on our site, we may earn a commission.

The thought of traveling with your cat can be overwhelming, and it’s easy to forget about the basics.

Like, where your cat is going to use the restroom during a road trip, for example.

If you’re leaving your home with your cat for an extended period of time, a travel litter box is a great way to allow her to relieve herself while on the go — so she won’t have to resort to the floor or a piece of furniture.

The Dodo rounded up the best travel litter boxes on the internet so you can find the perfect one to pack on your next trip with your cat.

How to travel with a cat litter box



The best way to travel with a litter box is by using a portable litter box.

A standard litter box is large and clunky to carry around, and travel litter boxes are much easier to travel with.

These litter boxes are usually either disposable, which means he uses it once and you throw it away, or are washable and can be made more compact by folding or collapsing it. These qualities make them perfect for road trips or if you plan on spending a night away from the house with your cat.

How to find the best travel litter box for your cat



When looking for a travel litter box, you should consider a couple of things.

For one, you might want to try to replicate your cat’s setup at home as much as possible in case your cat has super specific preferences.

If she likes using an enclosed litter box, you might want to find the same quality in a portable litter box, for example.

Also, think about whether or not you’re game to clean the litter box out so you can use it again. It’s pretty easy to do (especially if you line the box with a plastic bag), but it can get gross. If you just don’t want to deal with the mess of a used litter box while on vacation, opt for several disposable litter boxes instead of one washable one.

Best travel litter boxes for cats



Here are some travel litter boxes that are lightweight, compact, leakproof and easy to carry: