6 Best Travel Litter Boxes For Your Adventure Cat
You'll definitely want to pack at least one ☝️
We independently pick all the products we recommend because we love them and think you will too. If you buy a product from a link on our site, we may earn a commission.
The thought of traveling with your cat can be overwhelming, and it’s easy to forget about the basics.
Like, where your cat is going to use the restroom during a road trip, for example.
If you’re leaving your home with your cat for an extended period of time, a travel litter box is a great way to allow her to relieve herself while on the go — so she won’t have to resort to the floor or a piece of furniture.
The Dodo rounded up the best travel litter boxes on the internet so you can find the perfect one to pack on your next trip with your cat.
- Best travel litter box overall: HiCaptain Travel Cat Litter Box
- Best enclosed travel litter box: Petleader Collapsible Portable Cat Litter Box
- Best disposable litter box: Cats Desire Biodegradable
- Best travel litter box for kittens: NECOICHI Portable Stress Free Series
- Best value travel litter box: IRIS Travel Cat Litter Pan
- Best splurge travel litter box: WUQIAO Foldable Closed Cat Litter Box
How to travel with a cat litter box
The best way to travel with a litter box is by using a portable litter box.
A standard litter box is large and clunky to carry around, and travel litter boxes are much easier to travel with.
These litter boxes are usually either disposable, which means he uses it once and you throw it away, or are washable and can be made more compact by folding or collapsing it. These qualities make them perfect for road trips or if you plan on spending a night away from the house with your cat.
How to find the best travel litter box for your cat
When looking for a travel litter box, you should consider a couple of things.
For one, you might want to try to replicate your cat’s setup at home as much as possible in case your cat has super specific preferences.
If she likes using an enclosed litter box, you might want to find the same quality in a portable litter box, for example.
Also, think about whether or not you’re game to clean the litter box out so you can use it again. It’s pretty easy to do (especially if you line the box with a plastic bag), but it can get gross. If you just don’t want to deal with the mess of a used litter box while on vacation, opt for several disposable litter boxes instead of one washable one.
Best travel litter boxes for cats
Here are some travel litter boxes that are lightweight, compact, leakproof and easy to carry:
There are a couple different ways you can travel with this litter box. You can store the litter inside and zip it up like a briefcase, or you can fold it up completely into a compact square you can slide into your bag. Plus, it’s made with an odor-, leak- and stain-resistant material, so you’ll completely forget there’s a box of cat poop in your car.
And as a little bonus, this travel litter box also comes with a few accessories, including a strong scoop, a carabiner and a collapsible food bowl.
You’d never know this was a cat litter box when it’s all zipped up since it basically looks like a really sleek pet carrier. So if your cat has no trouble going into a carrier, she’ll probably be very comfortable using this product.
This travel litter box doubles as an organizer with a ton of pockets that are perfect for storing things like a poop scooper, collapsible bowl, litter liners, treats and toys.
And most importantly, the litter box is leakproof and made with a waterproof 600D Oxford material that will keep everything inside — even the smells!
If you want to be able to toss the litter box after your cat uses it without thinking twice, this is the litter box for you. The top portion is completely removable, so you can opt for an enclosed litter box or one that’s open, depending on your cat’s preferences. The inside is made with a moisture-resistant coating, and the litter box can last through up to a week of use from one cat (and even more if you scoop often). It’s also biodegradable, so it can be good for the environment if composted properly.
This litter box is a bit on the smaller side, so it’s great for kittens but not ideal for larger cats, like Maine coons. It’s not an enclosed litter box, but it has high sides that can be comforting for cats and can prevent litter from tracking all over your car or hotel room. It can be folded up for easy storage and has a super cute design that you can match with your luggage.
This travel litter pan with a bright orange liner is as functional as it is stylish. It’s made with a lightweight canvas material that’s easy to carry and can be folded up into a compact square. It comes with a top that you can secure on with a zipper, which you can use to store your cat’s litter and scooper.
Your cat’s a princess, and she only deserves the best — even when she’s traveling. This adorable hard-sided litter box can be folded up into a pink briefcase so you can carry around her throne (aka toilet) in style. It’s a super roomy, enclosed litter box, so it’s perfect for larger cats who like to do their business in privacy. And the nonslip bottom actually makes it perfect for car travel by preventing it from sliding around in the back seat.