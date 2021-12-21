The Best Portable Dog Beds For Traveling Anywhere With Your Pup

Most dogs like to lounge — a lot. And that doesn’t stop when you take them traveling.

But since your dog’s normal bed isn’t exactly built for stuffing in a suitcase, you might be looking for something that’s a little more travel-friendly.

Luckily, there are a ton of travel dog beds on the market that are lightweight, waterproof, durable, compact and comfortable — making them the perfect spots for your pup to curl up while you’re out on the road. (Or even for hanging out in the yard!)

The Dodo rounded up the best travel dog beds on the internet so you can find the best one for your next trip with your pup.

Why use a travel dog bed?



Travel dog beds are super handy since you can use them pretty much anytime you leave your house. They’re perfect for hanging out in the yard, taking your dog for a car ride, staying at a hotel, going camping or taking a hike.

They also make you a super polite houseguest since they can help keep your pet’s hairs contained to his bed.

In general, travel dog beds tend to be water resistant, portable and easy to clean, which makes them truly ideal for the outdoors and while traveling.

And the best part is that your dog’s normal bed can stay nice and clean at home, and your dog can still get super comfy when you’re out and about.

How to find the best travel dog bed



Since there are so many travel dog beds to choose from, you should try to tell the difference between a high-quality travel dog bed and one that’s not so great so you can find the best one for your pup.

When looking for a portable dog bed for traveling, be sure to consider the following details:

Portable



First and foremost, you want your travel dog bed to be pretty easy to carry around. Even if you think you’ll be keeping the dog bed in one spot, there’s a good chance you’ll end up wanting to bring it everywhere you take your dog.

Luckily, most travel dog beds are super portable (of course — it’s in the name!). They’re usually flat and can be either folded or rolled up into a more compact form. Some even come with a carrying case so you can tote your pup’s bed around, no problem.

Easy to clean



A travel dog bed that’s easy to clean will save you lots of time and hassle, especially if you plan on bringing it outdoors, like while camping or hiking.

Even if you only bring the travel dog bed in the car or a few hotel rooms, it’s nice to know you can give the dog bed a quick wash in case of any accidental messes (and keep it clean in between trips).

So when looking for a travel dog bed, make sure that it’s machine washable.

Waterproof



Purchasing a bed that’s waterproof (or at least water resistant) will definitely be a lifesaver when you’re on the road. So just in case there are any accidental spills, your pup’s bed will still be usable afterwards, and he won’t be stuck with a wet bed.

It’s especially important to purchase a waterproof bed if you plan on taking it camping with you. It could easily start raining, or the ground could be moist, which could definitely lead to an uncomfortably wet sleeping situation for your pup.

Cushioned



A travel bed with a nice layer of soft padding will go a long way when it comes to a good night’s rest for your pup. Since travel beds are meant to be compact, they’re not always comfy, so make sure the one you purchase will actually provide your dog with a pleasant place to sleep.

And if your dog is older, you might want to try an orthopedic travel dog bed (aka one made of memory foam), which can help give your dog’s joints support so he doesn’t suffer from aches and pains while on the road.

Fits the situation



Before deciding on a travel dog bed to buy, think about how you plan on using it first. This will help you find one that will actually meet your needs.

If you want to keep it in the car only, for example, consider getting your dog a booster car seat, which is basically like a travel dog bed but a lot safer for traveling in the car.

And if you plan on taking the dog bed on a camping trip, look for one that can roll up really small, comes with a carrying case, is lightweight, is totally waterproof and will keep your pup warm on cold nights. This will make it a lot easier to pack light for your outdoor adventure and ensure your pup stays comfortable and happy.