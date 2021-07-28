These Are The Best Tents For Camping With Dogs
Sleeping safely under the stars ⛺
If you’re the type of person who loves spending time in nature, camping might be one of your favorite outdoor activities.
And what could be better than bringing your furry companion along for the adventure?
If your dog is up for camping — and all the awesome activities that come along with it, like hiking — then you’re probably in the market for the right tent to keep your dog happy and safe in the wilderness.
These are some of the best camping tents for your dog — so you can worry less about where she’ll be sleeping and more about what your next trail will be.
This pop-up tent takes all the drama out of setting up a tent, since it only takes seconds to spring into action. It’s lightweight and comfortably fits extra-small to small sized dogs.
This tent comes in three different sizes, giving your pup room to sprawl out after a long day. It also comes with a carrying case as well as a travel water bowl, so you don’t have to worry about adding that to your list.
A sturdy tent that comes with a removable UV shade that helps protect your pup from harmful rays.
This tent might cost you a bit more than the other ones, but it comes with claw-proof mesh windows and a whole front porch — which is perfect if your dog is into morning coffees on her porch at home.
This one is more expensive, but it’s not just made to fit your dog! You can also fit yourself inside (plus there’s an option that fits three people), and it’s awesome for all four seasons. It also has a vestibule, which is a removable attachment, so you can have your dog sleep in her own space if you don’t want her right on top of you.