10 Dog Shampoos That Smell So Good You’ll Want To Use Them Yourself

We independently pick all the products we recommend because we love them and think you will too. If you buy a product from a link on our site, we may earn a commission.

There’s nothing better than cuddles with a freshly clean dog who smells great.

And that’s why dog shampoos are so awesome — they can make your dog go from stinky to sweet-smelling with just one wash.

Not all dog shampoos are created equal, though. While most shampoos can make your dog smell good, there are others that make your dog smell ridiculously great. Like, better-than-your-favorite-perfume great.

The Dodo rounded up the best-smelling dog shampoos out there so your dog can smell the best he’s ever smelled. And you can enjoy that delicious scent every time you go in for a cuddle!

