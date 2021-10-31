These Amazon-Favorite Dog Beds Are Perfect For Small Pups
That dog couch though 😍
We independently pick all the products we recommend because we love them and think you will too. If you buy a product from a link on our site, we may earn a commission.
For all the times when your dog can’t cozy up on your lap, you probably want to make sure he has a cuddly spot to retreat to that’s almost as comfy as your lap. There are tons of highly-rated small dog beds on Amazon, but it’s easy to get overwhelmed with so many choices.
The Dodo rounded up the best ones to help make your decision easier. From plush donut-shaped beds to comfy beds that perfectly fit into crates, there’s something here that your dog will love.
Dogs who love to nest will feel safe, secure and calm in the Nonofish orthopedic calming small dog bed on Amazon. The bed is covered in a plush faux fur and stuffed with premium soft cotton batting. It’s also machine washable and comes in sizes from small to 3XL.
The high sides of the Bedsure small dog bed will make your dog feel protected while he snoozes. And the padded removable cushion is double-sided — fleece on one side, microfiber on the other — making this a great all-season bed. “Some great thoughtfulness went into this product,” one five-star pet parent wrote. “Not only is [it] entirely machine washable, but the cushion is removable and reversible.”
Available in sizes from 18 inches up through 48 inches long, the MidWest Homes for Pets small plush dog bed is great for no-nonsense pups. It’s a simple tufted bed that fits perfectly inside crates and features a non-skid bottom so it stays in place no matter how fast your dog jumps up to bark at a squirrel through the window.
The faux-sherpa lining of this Amazon Basics warming dog bed sits over a material akin to the mylar used in self-warming space blankets. It retains and reflects your dog’s body heat, keeping him warm and toasty while curled up inside. “My Chihuahua mix is 14 years old and has issues with his back and joints,” one pet parent wrote. “The self-warming part is what sold me on this. He has become lazy on these cool mornings because he doesn't want to leave his cozy nest.”
This simple bolster bed from MidWest Homes for Pets features a flat, faux-sherpa bed surrounded by a padded foam bolster pillow. It creates a nest-like feel without overwhelming your little guy with excessive fluff and plushness, and comes in sizes up to 54 inches long. And there’s even a waterproof layer underneath the soft cover to help if your pup is accident-prone.
The Furhaven line of small pet beds features a bunch of different styles, including round beds that come with blankets attached for extra cuddling. Each Furhaven small dog bed is lined with plush faux fur, has a supportive outer base and comes with a non-skid pad at the bottom. Plus, the entire bed is machine washable.
The loose bedding at the bottom of the PetFusion cuddler small dog bed on Amazon promotes your dog’s natural instinct to dig and burrow to calm anxiety and get comfortable. “My dog's new favorite bed!” one five-star pet parent wrote. “Out of the six different dog beds my dog has gone through, this is by far the best one! I love how plush/padded it is, and the built-in blanket is perfect for burrowing in.”
Some dogs love to curl up in dark, cozy spaces, and this indoor pet house from Best Pet Supplies is a perfect place to do just that. It comes with a removable inner pillow, and the entire foldable house is completely machine washable.
Super-extra pet parents: This one's for you. The Quicksilver pet sofa from Enchanted Home may just be the fanciest small dog bed on Amazon. It sits 2 inches above the floor and is crafted with soft microfiber. The cover of the removable cushion can be washed, and the couch even comes with storage pockets for dog toys.