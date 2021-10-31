These Amazon-Favorite Dog Beds Are Perfect For Small Pups

We independently pick all the products we recommend because we love them and think you will too. If you buy a product from a link on our site, we may earn a commission.

For all the times when your dog can’t cozy up on your lap, you probably want to make sure he has a cuddly spot to retreat to that’s almost as comfy as your lap. There are tons of highly-rated small dog beds on Amazon, but it’s easy to get overwhelmed with so many choices.

The Dodo rounded up the best ones to help make your decision easier. From plush donut-shaped beds to comfy beds that perfectly fit into crates, there’s something here that your dog will love.