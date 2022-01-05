8 Dog Brushes That Are Perfect For Short-Haired Pups

We independently pick all the products we recommend because we love them and think you will too. If you buy a product from a link on our site, we may earn a commission.

If your dog has short hair, you might not think you need to brush him that often.

But brushing short-haired pups is actually just as important as brushing long-haired dogs since it keeps their fur healthy and reduces shedding.

Not all dog brushes are created equal, though, so you’ll need to get the right kind of brush for short dog hair.

The Dodo spoke to Dr. Gabrielle Fadl, medical director of Bond Vet, to find out what kinds of brushes are best for short-haired dogs and how to find the right one for your pup.

Types of brushes for short-haired dogs



There are a few different types of dog brushes that are good for short-haired dogs: slicker brushes, bristle brushes and deshedding brushes.

Slicker brushes have short plastic or wire bristles and are good for detangling and removing dead hair and loose fur. These are best for short-haired dogs with undercoats.

Bristle brushes have soft bristles that don't penetrate deep into the coat, so they won't irritate the skin of short-haired dogs. They also stimulate oil production in your dog's skin, which can help reduce shedding. These brushes are good for dogs who don't have a ton of fur and don't need a lot of deshedding or detangling.

Deshedding brushes or combs remove fur to reduce shedding. They're useful during periods of high shedding (fall and spring) and for short-haired dogs who shed a lot.

Grooming gloves can be a good option for dogs with short hair, too. Lots of dogs like grooming gloves because you basically just pet them to remove hair.

How to find the best short hair dog brush



Here’s what you should keep in mind when choosing a brush for your short-haired dog:

Type of coat — “Many [brushes] are specifically labeled by breed or fur type/length,” Dr. Fadl told The Dodo. “That can be a great starting point to narrow down your choices.”

Type of bristles — “Brushes with shorter or softer/gentle bristles can be a good option,” Dr. Fadl said. “Compared to long-haired dogs, it’s more likely that the bristles of the brush would go through the fur and scrape against the skin, which can cause discomfort and irritation.”

Function — “Some may simply need detangling while others may need a brush that will help with shedding,” Dr. Fadl said. “Look for the features that your dog needs.”

Ease of cleaning — You might want to look for a brush that’s easy to clean to help you out.

Comfort — The brush should be comfortable for your dog and not irritate her skin (especially since it’s more vulnerable in short-haired dogs), and it should be easy for you to hold while brushing.

You may have to try out a few different brushes on your pup to see what she likes, too. “It may be necessary to experiment with different kinds of brushes to see which ones get the most agreeable response from your pet (while still positively contributing to coat health or helping with deshedding),” Dr. Fadl said.

How to brush short-haired dogs



Here are some tips for brushing short-haired dogs:

Brush once to twice per week and sometimes more frequently during shedding seasons (fall and spring). Dogs with double coats (like Labs) might need brushing even more frequently, up to a few times per week.

Brush in the direction of the hair growth.

Don’t press down too hard, or you could hurt your pup.

