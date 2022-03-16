You Can Snuggle Guilt-Free With These Dog-Friendly Bed Sheets
There are two types of dog parents: the ones who don’t let their dogs on the bed and the ones who do.
This is for the ones who do.
While getting all snuggly and cozy with your pup in bed might be the thing of your dreams, it sometimes turns into a dog-hair mess. But that’s OK!
As a dog mom who also loves letting her pup snuggle in bed, finding the perfect sheets for dog hair is high on my to-do list.
Something I learned along the way is that some qualities matter more than others in the hunt for the best sheets for dog hair.
- Best Overall Dog Hair-Resistant Sheets: Threadmill Home Linen Cotton Sheets
- Most Durable Bed Sheets: Simple&Opulence 100% Linen Sheet Set
- Best Hypoallergenic Bed Sheets: Sonoro Kate Bed Sheets
- Most Comfortable Bed Sheets: Mellanni Sheet Set
- Most Luxurious Bed Sheets: Colorado Home Co. 100% Silk Sheets
How to find the best sheets for dog hair
When doing my bed sheet research, I found out that some of the most important aspects to look out for are fabric, thread count and color. Who knew?!
Here’s what I discovered was most important when buying dog-friendly bed sheets:
Fabric
This is the actual material that makes up your bed sheets. When it comes to the magic of repelling dog hair, some fabrics are actually way better than others. Some of the most dog-friendly fabrics include:
- Cotton
- Microfiber
- Linen
- Silk
Thread count
The thread count measures how tightly woven a sheet is. So the tighter the sheet, the harder it is for dog hair to get stuck to it. When shopping for the best dog hair-repelling bed sheets, look for a thread count of 400 and higher.
Color
You’ll also want to consider color when picking out your bed sheets. Darker colors can hide dog hair better if your pup’s on the darker side, while lighter sheets are better for lighter colored fur.
Best sheets for dog hair
With all of the above info in mind, I researched my way through Amazon to find the best dog hair-resistant sheets for you to consider. Here’s what I found.
Material: Cotton
What You’ll Get: One flat sheet, one fitted sheet and two pillowcases
What I Loved: The high thread count (these are 800) will help repel dog hair, while the cotton fabric will give you a comfy sleep. These sheets are also available in a variety of colors and sizes.
What One Reviewer Said: “I looked up the best sheets for resisting dog hair and I found these recommended. My prior sheets caught every hair like it was it's job and it drove me crazy. I thought I'd give these a try based on their high rating and promise of less dog hair. I was not disappointed!” — Verified Reviewer
Material: Linen
What You’ll Get: One flat sheet, one fitted sheet and two pillowcases
What I Loved: While linen isn't as comfy as cotton, it’s typically far more durable. If you have a dog who loves to play on your bed with his toys or roll around during his morning stretch, these sheets are perfect for you. They also come in enough colors to find ones that can mask your pup's fur.
What One Reviewer Said: “I was looking for something comfortable that was also durable with my dogs. After a couple of washes, this turned out to be quite good. I'm very happy with them.” — Verified Reviewer
Material: Microfiber
What You’ll Get: One flat sheet, one fitted sheet and two pillowcases
What I Loved: These hypoallergenic sheets are wrinkle resistant, so they’ll always look like they’re fresh from the dryer no matter how many pups are sleeping in your bed. They also come in a variety of colors to choose from.
What One Reviewer Said: “I have dogs, and when they shed, their hair usually stays on my bed or gets stuck, and that isn’t an issue with this bed [sheet] set ... If you [have] kids or dogs, you should buy this set.” — Verified Reviewer
Material: Microfiber
What You’ll Get: One flat sheet, one fitted sheet and two pillowcases
What I Loved: These comfy sheets come with deep fitted pockets so you get a super snug fit that’s perfect for staying put while your dog plays.
What One Reviewer Said: “In fact, it is almost 12 noon right now, and the dog will not get out of bed. I made the bed, and she dug the covers back to get her body in between those sheets — that's how comfortable they are!” — Verified Reviewer
Material: Mulberry silk
What You’ll Get: One flat sheet, one fitted sheet and two pillowcases
What I Loved: Now these are a whole splurge. While they’re not recommended for super rambunctious pups who may snag the delicate fabric, they’re perfect if you have a lazy dog who legit just wants to sleep in pure luxury with you — and are worth every extra penny.
What One Reviewer Said: “It’s like sleeping on cool butter. That’s the best way to describe these sheets.” — Verified Reviewer
