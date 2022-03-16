You Can Snuggle Guilt-Free With These Dog-Friendly Bed Sheets

There are two types of dog parents: the ones who don’t let their dogs on the bed and the ones who do.

This is for the ones who do.

While getting all snuggly and cozy with your pup in bed might be the thing of your dreams, it sometimes turns into a dog-hair mess. ​​But that’s OK!

As a dog mom who also loves letting her pup snuggle in bed, finding the perfect sheets for dog hair is high on my to-do list.

Something I learned along the way is that some qualities matter more than others in the hunt for the best sheets for dog hair.

How to find the best sheets for dog hair

When doing my bed sheet research, I found out that some of the most important aspects to look out for are fabric, thread count and color. Who knew?!

Here’s what I discovered was most important when buying dog-friendly bed sheets:

Fabric

This is the actual material that makes up your bed sheets. When it comes to the magic of repelling dog hair, some fabrics are actually way better than others. Some of the most dog-friendly fabrics include:

Cotton

Microfiber

Linen

Silk

Thread count

The thread count measures how tightly woven a sheet is. So the tighter the sheet, the harder it is for dog hair to get stuck to it. When shopping for the best dog hair-repelling bed sheets, look for a thread count of 400 and higher.

Color

You’ll also want to consider color when picking out your bed sheets. Darker colors can hide dog hair better if your pup’s on the darker side, while lighter sheets are better for lighter colored fur.

Best sheets for dog hair

With all of the above info in mind, I researched my way through Amazon to find the best dog hair-resistant sheets for you to consider. Here’s what I found.