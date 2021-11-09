These Are The Best Dog Toys Of 2021, According To Our Readers
There are endless options for dog toys out there, so you might have trouble finding the perfect one for your pup.
Check out this list of the dog toys that were most popular with The Dodo’s readers in 2021. These are the best sellers in all kinds of toy categories — from interactive to squeaky to chew toys. And since so many pups love them, there's a good chance yours will, too.
Best for dogs who like puzzles
This interactive puzzle toy is for dogs who like a challenge. Your pup has to learn to rotate the four layers of disks to get to the compartments with hidden treats. You can even increase the difficulty by adding in the bone blocks so your dog won’t know which layers have treats.
Our dogs tried this puzzle dog toy, and they liked it so much we gave it our Paw of Approval. The toy has six pockets that you can fill with food or treats, and there are three difficulty levels to make it more challenging for your pup — so it’s great for dogs who get bored easily. It also has a nonslip bottom so it will stay in place while your dog’s playing, even if he gets a little too excited. The puzzle is dishwasher safe for easy cleaning.
Best for dogs who like to fetch
If your dog goes crazy for tennis balls, he’ll love this giant one. The felt material is nontoxic and nonabrasive, so it won’t hurt your pup’s mouth as he gnaws on it.
Best for dogs who like to chew
This KONG tire toy is super durable. Because the walls rebound when they’re pressed down on, it’s also bouncy and fun to chew on. You can even fill it with treats for extra fun for your dog.
Get your dog this indestructible chew ring if he always manages to destroy all his toys the day you buy them. This rubber ring is designed by engineers who make rubber for aircrafts — so it’s super durable for heavy chewers. It comes in multiple sizes for different sized dogs. We reviewed this indestructible dog toy after giving it to our dogs, and we awarded it our Paw of Approval.
Best for dogs who like stuffed animals
Even though it’s a plush toy, this stuffed dinosaur has chew guard technology to make it stronger to last through lots of chewing. It has a durable lining inside, and the seams are double stitched to prevent it from coming apart easily.
These might be the cutest unicorns ever. There are three miniature stuffed unicorns with squeakers to keep your dog playing all day. You can even get a rainbow to hide them inside if your dog likes to play hide-and-seek.
Best for dogs who like squeakers
This toy is perfect for dogs who love squeakers. It has four squeakers, so it’ll really get your dog excited. It’s stuffing-free, so it will last longer (and make less of a mess if your pup does manage to tear it apart).
These plush toys come in a few different varieties — fox, raccoon and squirrel; snakes; chipmunk, lemur and monkey; and weasel, skunk and wolf — so you can pick your dog’s faves or just get them all. They also come in two different sizes for small and big dogs. They include squeakers to get your pup excited and have no stuffing, so they last longer. We gave these plush dog toys to our pups, and they loved them, which earned the Skinny Peltz our Paw of Approval.