These Robot Vacuums Will Make Pet Hair Disappear
Your floors will go from fuzzy to fabulous.
We independently pick all the products we recommend because we love them and think you will too. If you buy a product from a link on our site, we may earn a commission.
In an ideal world, you’d be able to vacuum every day, and pet hair buildup wouldn’t be a problem. Heck — in an ideal world, you wouldn’t have to vacuum at all! But because we live in reality, and because vacuuming usually isn’t the first thing on everyone’s priority list, the layer of pet hair on floors and carpets can seem like it’s always there.
But, if you invest in a robot vacuum, your floors will go from fuzzy to fabulous, and you won’t have to lift a finger.
These little robotic helpers eat dust, dirt and hair, run on their own and have changed thousands of pet parents’ lives forever. Though they don’t do away with the need to vacuum entirely, they massively cut down on the time you spend keeping hair from pet shedding at bay.
Here are the best robot vacuums for pet hair you can get online.
With over 35,600 five-star reviews on Amazon, pet parents say that this vacuum from Eufy has made pet hair vanish entirely from their floors. “My biggest concern was the amount of hair my husky constantly sheds on a daily basis,” one reviewer wrote. “I was very concerned that this small vacuum wouldn’t make a difference, but I was completely wrong … The amount of hair this thing picks up is INSANE. I would buy this 10 times in the future if I needed to.” Most say it’s quiet enough to run while watching TV or on conference calls, and the remote control allows you to set it and forget it.
The classic Roomba robot vacuum offers a 3-stage cleaning system that loosens, lifts and sucks, and it learns your cleaning habits to give you a personalized cleaning schedule. It even hooks up to your Google Home or Alexa so you can start cleaning just by telling your Roomba to go. With over 33,700 five-star reviews, pet parents say cat and dog hair is gone and they’re able to walk around their homes with bare feet again.
The Shark robot vacuum for pet hair comes with its very own self-cleaning base that empties the Shark vacuum automatically every time it docks. Plus, the vacuum comes with a self-cleaning head, so no more tangling when picking up pet hair. This robo-vac has over 14,200 five-star reviews on Amazon, with one pet parent writing, “We recently adopted a dog, bringing our pet count up to three with two cats already at our home … We have run it TWICE so far, and the amount of dirt and hair it has picked up is absurd — good absurd in the sense that the vacuum is doing its job, bad absurd in that [it’s] ew.”
The ILIFE V3 robot vacuum on Amazon has a low-profile design that allows it to get into tight spaces where pet hair likes to hide. It also features tangle-free brushes, anti-bump and anti-fall sensors, programmable schedule and will dock itself to charge when done. This vacuum has over 10,800 five-star reviews, and pet parents say it tackles pet hair like a champ.
If you’re looking for something basic that works well, the Cordey robot vacuum cleaner is your perfect match. It features various cleaning modes, will transition easily from hardwood to medium-pile carpets and even has a mopping function when you fill the chamber with water. It picks up pet hair just as well as its more expensive competitors and will continuously clean for 120 minutes.
Control your robot vacuum from OKP with an easy-to-use app you can install on your smartphone. Its ultra-thin design fits in nooks and crannies, and it uses a suction port rather than brushes to avoid tangling. “We have hardwood floors, and this little thing picks up so much hair and dust!” one five-star reviewer wrote. “It is easy to set up via WiFi, and the app works extremely well … Definitely worth the buy. Price is great and compared to name brands, it performs perfectly fine.”