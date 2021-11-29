These Robot Vacuums Will Make Pet Hair Disappear

We independently pick all the products we recommend because we love them and think you will too. If you buy a product from a link on our site, we may earn a commission.

In an ideal world, you’d be able to vacuum every day, and pet hair buildup wouldn’t be a problem. Heck — in an ideal world, you wouldn’t have to vacuum at all! But because we live in reality, and because vacuuming usually isn’t the first thing on everyone’s priority list, the layer of pet hair on floors and carpets can seem like it’s always there.

But, if you invest in a robot vacuum, your floors will go from fuzzy to fabulous, and you won’t have to lift a finger.

These little robotic helpers eat dust, dirt and hair, run on their own and have changed thousands of pet parents’ lives forever. Though they don’t do away with the need to vacuum entirely, they massively cut down on the time you spend keeping hair from pet shedding at bay.

Here are the best robot vacuums for pet hair you can get online.