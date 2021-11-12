We independently pick all the products we recommend because we love them and think you will too. If you buy a product from a link on our site, we may earn a commission.

There’s nothing cuter than watching a puppy play and play until he flops over with exhaustion. And if you’re a parent of a new puppy, you’ll want to make sure that you have plenty of puppy toys in the toybox to keep your new BFF entertained.

The Dodo found some of the best puppy toys on Amazon with stellar reviews from pet parents, who say these toys can withstand puppy teeth and hours upon hours of playtime.

As always, make sure to supervise your puppy while he’s playing with any toys to keep him safe. Here are the best puppy toys you can find on Amazon.