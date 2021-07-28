10 Top-Rated Puppy Playpens On Amazon
For training, safety, and, of course, playing.
If you’re looking for an alternative to the standard puppy crate, or simply searching for a pen to keep your puppy safe while unsupervised, a puppy playpen suits both those needs and more.
Fortunately Amazon offers a bunch of awesome puppy playpen options for puppy parents in search of the perfect playpen for their space. According to other pet parents, these pens are easy to install, customizable and even portable, so you’re bound to find something that works great for both you and your puppy.
Made out of durable molded plastic, the puppy playpen from IRIS USA is fairly customizable and comes with either four, six or eight panels. You can also purchase a gate and two extra panels at a time to make your pup’s playpen even bigger. “We love this playpen!” one five-star reviewer wrote. “We’re kennel training our puppy in this and it’s worked out so well! Plenty of room for her during the day without us worrying about her destroying anything … The locks are also secure. Not something she can open, whereas a normal kennel my other dogs can easily open and escape from!”
Available in heights from 24 inches to 48 inches, this puppy playpen from Amazon Basics suits nearly every breed and can be adjusted to fit your indoor or outdoor space. It comes with eight wire panels and can be purchased either with or without a matching wire door. “I purchased [it] to keep my house clean and my new puppy safe until we figure out some good manners,” one dog parent wrote. “I am delighted with this choice. It is sturdy and easy to move. Her small crate is in the pen with her toys and pee pad.”
The “super wide” play yard from Regalo can be formed into a pen or spread out and attached to the walls of your home to block off a designated area for your puppy. “We have a very active and mischievous little puppy who likes to dig,” one five-star reviewer wrote. “We bought three of the 192-inch play yards and set up sectioned off areas in our backyard — they work and look great … They are exactly what we needed to quorum off our dog.”
Thanks to the unique hinge design of the Evenflo play space, any piece of the playpen can be opened like a door, making it super versatile. It’s also durable enough to be used both inside and out, and comes with retractable stakes that can be used in the yard to keep the pen in place. “So great for a new puppy!” one pet parent wrote. “Any two pieces can function individually. I can use two to close off the dining room and two to close off the kitchen, or four to close off the family room, which leaves the kitchen family room together … I don't know how I could deal with [an] active puppy without this.”
This soft-sided puppy playpen on Amazon from Ruff ’n Ruffus is super lightweight and can be transported anywhere and everywhere in its designated carrying case. It comes in three different sizes, with each one popping up in seconds. Over 13,300 pet parents have rated this foldable playpen five stars and love how easy it is to transport and set up.
Another great foldable, soft-sided puppy playpen is the one from Parkland. This one comes with a removable top that offers shade for your pup on sunny days. This pen is great for the outdoors because it comes with loops and stakes to secure it in place. “Great portable playpen,” one five-star reviewer wrote. “I took it camping and both of my dogs fit in well … I even use it inside my house and my dogs will sleep in it or even play inside.”
“Although this playpen folds into a fairly small box, it is quite sizable,” one dog parent said of the MidWest wire puppy playpen on Amazon. “It took under 10 minutes to assemble … It's very easy to adjust the shape of the playpen to suit your needs, as well as to attach a crate.” It features a secure double-latch door and comes with eight ground anchors for outdoor use.
The Zampa portable playpen comes in five sizes and four colors and features both a pocket on one side of the door and a place to put your water bottle on the other. Like the other soft-sided playpens, this one comes in a carrying case for easy transport, and over 7,700 pet parents agree that this puppy playpen is awesome for both indoor and outdoor activities.
The MYPET puppy playpen is unique because it has a lockable doggy door that makes it super easy for your pup to get in and out of. It also has skid-resistant padding at the bottom of each panel so your floors will be protected and the pen will stay put. “Love this pen,” one five-star reviewer wrote. “It's very customizable … My husband gave me the idea of breaking it into two squares using the dog door panel as the divider between sleep and potty zones.”
This foldable puppy playpen on Amazon from Akinerri has a removable shade screen and mesh-sided panels, and comes in a neon color for added safety when playing outside. It’s the perfect size for small dogs and puppies, and one pet parent wrote, “I have a tiny dog that weighs 2 pounds wet! He got right in and is so happy! Very pleased for my soon-to-be-retired service dog to enjoy his final years using this!”