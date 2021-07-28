10 Top-Rated Puppy Playpens On Amazon

We independently pick all the products we recommend because we love them and think you will too. If you buy a product from a link on our site, we may earn a commission.

If you’re looking for an alternative to the standard puppy crate, or simply searching for a pen to keep your puppy safe while unsupervised, a puppy playpen suits both those needs and more.

Fortunately Amazon offers a bunch of awesome puppy playpen options for puppy parents in search of the perfect playpen for their space. According to other pet parents, these pens are easy to install, customizable and even portable, so you’re bound to find something that works great for both you and your puppy.