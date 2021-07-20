The 8 Best Puppy Pee Pads You Can Get On Amazon

We independently pick all the products we recommend because we love them and think you will too. If you buy a product from a link on our site, we may earn a commission.

It might feel like your new puppy will never get the hang of houstraining, but with a lot of positive affirmation, treats and practice, it will happen before you know it. And one of the biggest keys to unlocking this milestone is finding the perfect pee pad for your pup.

If you’re on the hunt for an affordable puppy pad that also absorbs quickly, keeps leaks at bay and blocks that puppy pee odor, you’re in luck. The Dodo found the best puppy pads on Amazon, and according to real reviews from pet parents who’ve tried them, your puppy will master the art of housetraining in no time.