A new puppy brings so much joy into a household, and all the hard work that goes into training him within the first few months and years of his life pays off when you find yourself enjoying life with a loving, well-mannered companion.

And puppy pads are a convenient part of the training process that keep accidents contained in one area of the house. And pee pads can come in handy later in your dog’s life, too, when he becomes a senior.

But there are so many puppy pads out there that it can be a bit overwhelming to find the best of the bunch. So, The Dodo did the work, read the reviews and found the absolute best puppy pee pads, according to pet parents who swear by them.

What to look for when buying puppy training pads

All puppy pads achieve the same thing — they encourage your dog to pee in the same spot in your house until you can teach him to go outside — but not all pee pads are created equally. Pet parents need to take a few things into consideration before purchasing their first package of training pads.

Firstly, it’s important to pick the right size of training pad. Most brands offer various sizes ranging from small up through extra-large, so pick a size based on how big your puppy is. Large-breed dog parents can and should tailor their puppy pad size to their dog as he gets bigger.

You also need to think about if you want a scented training pad or not. Puppy pads are made with an attractant that your pup sniffs out before peeing, but some pads also come with fresh scents to mask the smell of puppy pee. Choosing a scented pad is a personal choice and shouldn’t affect how your dog reacts to the pad, but could affect sensitive human noses.

The best puppy training pads

According to pet parents who have put these puppy pads to the test, these are the absolute best ones you can buy.

