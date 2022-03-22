Top 100+ Puppy Names For Boy And Girl Puppies In 2022

If you’re planning on adding a new member to your family this year, then you’re probably on the hunt for the perfect puppy name. The Dodo has more than a few ideas to add to your list.

Just like when parents are preparing for a new human baby, dog parents usually come up with a list of possible names for their new BFF. Sometimes one name reigns supreme among the rest, and other times it’s necessary to wait and see which name fits your new pup’s personality.

To help you come up with a short list of favorite monikers, we have found some of the best classic boy and girl puppy names as well as some ideas for hilarious and punny names that will make people smile when they meet your pet. Plus, we've rounded up some dog names inspired by movie characters, too.

And if you can’t narrow it down to just one, who says you can't give your pup a first, middle and second middle name?

JUMP TO: Girl puppy names | Unique puppy names | Character puppy names | Funny puppy names

Boy puppy names

Here are some classic cute puppy names for boy dogs.