Top 100+ Puppy Names For Boy And Girl Puppies In 2022
Names to suit every pup's personality
If you’re planning on adding a new member to your family this year, then you’re probably on the hunt for the perfect puppy name. The Dodo has more than a few ideas to add to your list.
Just like when parents are preparing for a new human baby, dog parents usually come up with a list of possible names for their new BFF. Sometimes one name reigns supreme among the rest, and other times it’s necessary to wait and see which name fits your new pup’s personality.
To help you come up with a short list of favorite monikers, we have found some of the best classic boy and girl puppy names as well as some ideas for hilarious and punny names that will make people smile when they meet your pet. Plus, we've rounded up some dog names inspired by movie characters, too.
And if you can’t narrow it down to just one, who says you can't give your pup a first, middle and second middle name?
Boy puppy names
Here are some classic cute puppy names for boy dogs.
- Buddy
- Milo
- Thor
- Bear
- Boomer
- Max
- Duke
- Gunnar
- Moose
- Hank
- Tucker
- Dallas
- Finn
- Gus
- Brady
- Levi
- Toby
Girl puppy names
If you’re getting a girl puppy, check out these adorable names.
- Daisy
- Lucy
- Winnie
- Bella
- Maggie
- Stella
- Rosie
- Zoe
- Sadie
- Dolly
- Plum
- Willow
- Queenie
- Birdie
- Sabrina
- Luna
- Mika
- Duchess
- Moxie
- Fifi
- Ginger
- Tilly
- Lily
Gender-neutral names
Want to keep your new puppy’s name gender neutral? There are a bunch of great names that fit any gender and any breed!
- Scout
- Sam
- Harley
- Billie
- Sky
- Coco
- Taylor
- Bailey
- Kona
- Brooklyn
- Mocha
- Peyton
- Frankie
- Charlie
- Kai
- Presley
- Riley
- Rory
- Shadow
- Sawyer
- Jessie
- Cookie
Unique puppy names
Here are a handful of unique names that will stand out from the rest.
- Tippy
- Pepper
- Parsley
- Cici
- Leeloo
- Midas
- Ladybird
- Falstaff
- Pickle
- Penny
- Cricket
- Mitzi
- Denali
- Jolene
- Wonton
- Bean
- Kitty
- Flint
- Blanche
Movie and TV character-inspired names for puppies
Take some inspiration from your favorite movies and TV shows by choosing a puppy name like the ones below.
- Marley
- Lassie
- Winn-Dixie
- Copper
- Lady
- Toto
- Balto
- Frodo
- Cosmo
- Wanda
- Scooby
- Nana
- Fiona
- Leia
- Chewbaca
- Elsa
- Olaf
- Nala
- Simba
- Rajah
- Meeko
- Pascal
- Mushu
- Sansa
- Arya
- Tyrion
- Hermione
- Hagrid
Funny puppy names
Or, if you love a good pun, these hilarious names will definitely make you (and everyone else who meets your dog) giggle.
- Bark Twain
- Snoop Dog
- Mary Puppins
- RuPaw
- Ally McBeagle
- Beowoof
- Diggie Smalls
- Groucho Barks
- Jimmy Chew
- Dumbledog
- Sherlock Bones
- Sarah Jessica Barker
Take your time when picking a puppy name. More often than not, your gut will tell you which one best suits your new BFF.
