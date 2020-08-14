These Vet-Approved Picks Will Keep Your Pup's Breath Smelling Fresh

We independently pick all the products we recommend because we love them and think you will too. If you buy a product from a link on our site, we may earn a commission.

If your dog suffers from stinky breath, plaque or tartar buildup, you’re probably ready to find some stuff that can help!

Since there seem to be a million products out there, it can be hard work to try to find the right ones — that’s why The Dodo reached out to Dr. Django Martel, a veterinarian at Animal Medical Center in New York City.

"Pet owners should be cleaning their animal’s teeth twice a week with a soft brush and pet toothpaste, using only products that have been accepted and approved by the Veterinary Oral Health Council (VOHC),” Dr. Martel told The Dodo.