These Vet-Approved Picks Will Keep Your Pup's Breath Smelling Fresh

They'll fix even the stinkiest kisses.

By Danielle Esposito

Published on 8/14/2020

Dog with teeth cleaning products


If your dog suffers from stinky breath, plaque or tartar buildup, you’re probably ready to find some stuff that can help!

Since there seem to be a million products out there, it can be hard work to try to find the right ones — that’s why The Dodo reached out to Dr. Django Martel, a veterinarian at Animal Medical Center in New York City.

"Pet owners should be cleaning their animal’s teeth twice a week with a soft brush and pet toothpaste, using only products that have been accepted and approved by the Veterinary Oral Health Council (VOHC),” Dr. Martel told The Dodo.

Best Toothpaste:

Vet Recommended:
Petsmile Professional Pet Toothpaste



Buy it now from Chewy for $29.81
 

Customer Favorite:

Sentry Petrodex Enzymatic Dog Toothpaste



Buy it now from Petco for $4.99

Best Toothbrush:

Vet Recommended:
Vetoquinol Enzadent Dual-Ended Toothbrush for Dogs & Cats



Buy it now from Chewy for $4.16
 
Customer Favorite:
Well & Good Finger Dog Toothbrushes



Buy it now from Petco for $3.55

Best Water Additives and Powders:

Vet Recommended:
ProDen PlaqueOff Powder



Buy it now from Chewy for $17.95

Customer Favorite:
Well & Good Fresh Breath Water Additive for Dogs



Buy it now from Petco for $6.40

Best Dental Chews:

Vet and Customer Recommended:
(customers and vets alike love Greenies)
Greenies Large Dental Dog Treats



 Buy it now from Chewy for $33.29
 

Best Dental-Friendly Diets:

Vet Recommended:
Hill's Science Diet Adult Large Breed Dry Dog Food



Buy it now from Chewy for $51.99

Customer Favorite:
Eukanuba Adult Maintenance Dry Dog Food



Buy it now from Petco for $42.75

Tips for Brushing Your Dog's Teeth

When it’s time to brush your dog’s teeth, Dr. Martel suggests you do it while your pup’s mouth is closed.
 
“Gently hold your pet’s snout and insert the brush between the lips to brush top and bottom teeth along the gum lines. Smaller dogs have more crowding in their mouth and are often genetically predisposed to periodontal disease, so diligence is even more important," Dr. Martel said.
 
Keeping up with your pup’s dental care can be a pain, but it’s definitely worth it. 
 
Making sure your dog’s mouth is clean and fresh will not only help you keep him healthy — but it’ll make those dog kisses even better!
 