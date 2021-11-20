6 Pooper Scoopers That Make Cleanup A Breeze

We independently pick all the products we recommend because we love them and think you will too. If you buy a product from a link on our site, we may earn a commission.

Though cleaning up after your dog does his business is certainly the least glamorous of jobs as a pet parent, it’s something you can’t avoid. Luckily, there are helpful pooper scoopers out there that make the job a little less gross.

From portable scoopers that help you clean up on the go to scoopers that help keep your lawn poop-free, there are several different models pet parents can choose from — all of which make scooping poop a breeze.

Check out these top-rated pooper scoopers that have changed dog parents’ lives forever.