The 7 Best Pill Pockets For Picky Dogs

We independently pick all the products we recommend because we love them and think you will too. If you buy a product from a link on our site, we may earn a commission.

It seems that our dogs have collectively made a pact to never willingly take their medications. Even if you try to hide the pills in peanut butter or cheese, your smarty pants knows something is up, and it’s only a matter of seconds before that pill ends up spat out on the floor.

Luckily, a handful of dog treat brands have picked up on this seemingly endless war between pups and their parents, and pill pockets for dogs are now a thing. These tasty little morsels cleverly hide pills within them so your BFF thinks they’re being rewarded — but you’re sneakily giving them their medication. Genius.

Here are the best options out there that, according to thousands of real-life pet parents, actually work.