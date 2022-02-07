4 Best ID Tags And Collars To Keep Your Pet Safe

We independently pick all the products we recommend because we love them and think you will too. If you buy a product from a link on our site, we may earn a commission.

One of a pet parent’s biggest fears is that their BFF goes missing.

Getting your pet microchipped is a great way to increase your odds of reuniting with him if he ever does get lost, and with the right ID tag and collar, your chances improve even more.

The Dodo spoke with Dr. Stacy Choczynski Johnson, a veterinarian from Pumpkin Pet Insurance, and Dr. Michelle Burch, a veterinarian from Safe Hounds Pet Insurance, to find out which ID tags and collars are best in the event that your pet wanders off.

What to put on a pet ID tag

You should put important contact information on your pet’s ID tag, like:

Your pet’s name

Your phone number

Your address

Your email address

Your pet’s microchip number

Your pet’s diagnosed medical conditions

“An ID tag with vital information such as phone number, address, microchip information or veterinary information is necessary for quick return of your lost pet if found by neighbors, strangers or the shelter,” Dr. Burch told The Dodo.

Benefits of a pet ID tag

The biggest benefit of a pet ID tag is that it makes it more likely that your BFF will be returned if he ever gets lost.

“Pet ID tags can help improve the odds of reuniting a lost pet with their owners,” Dr. Burch said. “The American Humane Association estimates that every year over 10 million dogs and cats are either lost or stolen. Also, one in three pets will become lost during their life.”

What to look for in an ID tag for pets

The biggest problem with dangling ID tags is that they can fall off fairly easily. Instead of an ID that hangs around your pet’s neck, try one that attaches to the band of his collar.

Dr. Burch recommends the Leashboss pet ID tag.

“The Leashboss pet ID tag is attached to a [pet’s] collar, which will not irritate your [pet] compared to tags that hang down their neck,” Dr. Burch said.

Sometimes, the best pet ID tag is actually a collar itself.

“I recommend a collar with a phone number embroidered or printed on the band itself,” Dr. Choczynski Johnson told The Dodo. “Tags may fall off, and important identifying information will be lost.”

Best pet ID tags

Here are some of the best ID tags you could get for your pet.