Personalized Dog Collars Are A Must-Have For Escape Artists
Safe and stylish ✨
We independently pick all the products we recommend because we love them and think you will too. If you buy a product from a link on our site, we may earn a commission.
If your dog moonlights as an escape artist, then you know the value of making sure he’s microchipped and has the proper identification tags.
And if you’ve yet to invest in a personalized dog collar, you can do so and add yet another layer of safety and assurance that your pup will return home ASAP.
The below personalized dog collars from Amazon are bright, reflective and each come with customization options that will let strangers know who your dog is and where to return him to.
And even if your pup isn’t a master escapist, it’s still nice to know that, should the worst happen, he’ll have an even better chance of coming home sooner rather than later.
With over 13,100 five-star reviews on Amazon, pet parents love the quality of the Custom Catch personalized leather dog collars. The colorful leather band is engraved with your pup’s name and your phone number, and you can even pick a few fun dog-themed symbols to further decorate the collar.
Not only will people be able to easily read the large embroidered lettering on your dog’s Blueberry Pet dog collar, but they’ll be able to see him coming thanks to the bright neon colors this collar is available in. And because the personalization is stitched on, it’s not going to fade, rub off or disappear over time.
The Sinobear personalized dog collar comes with reflective stitching on either side of the nylon collar so nighttime walks are *that* much safer. The customization is etched onto the metal buckle of the collar, and up to three lines of text can be added. “These are excellent quality, really pretty, durable and long lasting,” one pet parent wrote. “Bought these one and a half years ago, and we occasionally toss them in the washing machine and they look brand new again.”
This personalized dog collar on Amazon from GoTags comes with a curved metal name tag that slides over the included nylon collar. It won’t jingle, it stays in place and it fits three lines of text to ensure your pup will be returned ASAP if he ever manages to pull a Houdini. These collars come in three sizes, so measure your pup’s neck before starting the customization process.
Pick from a wide array of neon thread colors to personalize your dog’s collar with their name and your phone number. Over 16,000 pet parents have given this collar a five-star rating, with one writing, “These let a kind stranger see both the dog's name and my phone number, making it as easy as possible to talk to my dog and call me to come get them.”
These personalized dog collars on Amazon from Joytale come with slide-on metal name tags that can be engraved with four lines of text. Each collar has two lines of reflective thread running through either side and comes in sizes from extra-small up through extra-large.