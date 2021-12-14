We independently pick all the products we recommend because we love them and think you will too. If you buy a product from a link on our site, we may earn a commission.

If your dog moonlights as an escape artist, then you know the value of making sure he’s microchipped and has the proper identification tags.

And if you’ve yet to invest in a personalized dog collar, you can do so and add yet another layer of safety and assurance that your pup will return home ASAP.

The below personalized dog collars from Amazon are bright, reflective and each come with customization options that will let strangers know who your dog is and where to return him to.

And even if your pup isn’t a master escapist, it’s still nice to know that, should the worst happen, he’ll have an even better chance of coming home sooner rather than later.