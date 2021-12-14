We independently pick all the products we recommend because we love them and think you will too. If you buy a product from a link on our site, we may earn a commission.

If your dog’s crazy about the great outdoors and much prefers chilling on the patio to laying on the couch, you should invest in a weather-resistant dog bed.

The Dodo found a bunch of comfy dog beds that are meant to be your dog’s version of a lounge chair or sleeping bag — some are awesome to keep poolside, while others are ideal to take with you camping.

Grab an outdoor dog bed for your adventurous pup, and good luck convincing him to come back inside.