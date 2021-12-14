The Comfiest Outdoor Dog Beds You Can Buy From Amazon
He'll never want to come back inside ❤️
We independently pick all the products we recommend because we love them and think you will too. If you buy a product from a link on our site, we may earn a commission.
If your dog’s crazy about the great outdoors and much prefers chilling on the patio to laying on the couch, you should invest in a weather-resistant dog bed.
The Dodo found a bunch of comfy dog beds that are meant to be your dog’s version of a lounge chair or sleeping bag — some are awesome to keep poolside, while others are ideal to take with you camping.
Grab an outdoor dog bed for your adventurous pup, and good luck convincing him to come back inside.
The BarkBox all-weather dog bed is made with durable waterproof fabric that can be used in any kind of weather and contains a therapeutic gel memory foam insert that cushions and supports joints. “We bought this for one of our dogs who loves to ‘sunbathe’ on our patio,” one pet parent wrote. “She was always sprawling out on the warm concrete when she went outside, and this is much more comfortable for her … Our older dog also likes to lay on it when we are spending time in the yard since she’s not a fan of laying in the grass.”
The Paws & Pals outdoor dog bed looks like the fold-out chairs you bring to high school soccer games — and it works in exactly the same way! It’s a two-part bed that’s assembled by folding out the stand and hooking the padded bed onto the four corners of the stand. And when you’re ready to move on, everything folds up and fits into a convenient carrying case.
If your pup’s just as outdoorsy as you are, then this camping bed from ChuckIt! is great to take with you on the go. The entire thing is machine washable; fits in an easy-to-carry stuff sack; and can be used outdoors, in tents or anywhere else your dog needs a bit of comfort.
This easy-to-care-for indoor/outdoor pet bed from AmazonBasics comes with a removable inner cushion and is made out of water-resistant fabric that’s able to withstand being outdoors. You can spot clean this bed if needed, and the bed comes in several different sizes and two shapes — either rectangular or oval.
With over 8,200 five-star reviews on Amazon, the Bedsure elevated pet bed is a favorite among pet parents and their dogs. The mesh increases air circulation and keeps your dog cool while she hangs out on the deck or patio. “Wonderful! Our dachshund loves it,” one five-star reviewer wrote. “She is older, and the southern heat and humidity bothers her. We like that the air can circulate under her and keeps her cool when she lays outside.”
This outdoor dog bed from Pet Craft Supply is made with UV-resistant fabric treated with a water-resistant finish and packed with padding for ultimate comfort. It’s also padded in a way that lets your dog snuggle into a little nest or stretch out and rest his head on the surrounding bolster-like support.
Another great bed to take with you on camping and road trips is the Furhaven travel dog bed. Much like your sleeping bag, it’s puffed with cozy insulated padding and folds down small enough to fit in a travel stuff sack. Plus it’s completely machine washable.
From the same company that makes all your favorite camping essentials comes a travel-ready dog bed. The Coleman travel dog bed is completely waterproof and rolls up into its very own handy buckle-close carrying case.