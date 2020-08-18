7 min read The Best Orthopedic Dog Beds For Your Senior Pup Help him feel like a puppy again.

If your pup is experiencing arthritis — or if he's a senior dog who's beginning to feel the weight of all those romps around the backyard — it's time for an orthopedic dog bed. Built specifically to ease your dog's aches and pains, these beds provide a special combination of joint support and comfort that will help your dog feel young again — and will help you feel like you're giving him the best life possible. Here are five therapeutic dog beds that will change your pup's sleep for the better. KOPEKS Orthopedic Pillow Dog Bed w/Removable Cover

What dogs will love: The memory foam is extra comfy if he has arthritis or joint and muscle pain. What you’ll love: It’s easy to clean and has a waterproof liner! What reviewers love: “My dog is loving it, she hops right on, it’s easy for her to get out of, and she's not stumbling and her legs aren’t collapsing when getting out like her old bed!” Buy it now on Chewy for $89.95+ Top Paw Orthopedic Premium Support Square Lounger Pet Bed

What dogs will love: It’s super cushiony for extra comfort in all the right places while the bolsters give your pup plenty of options to rest his head. What you’ll love: The removable pillow also has an additional cushion underneath it, or so you can adjust the bed to your dog’s preference. What reviewers love: “I am very picky about investing money into a nice bed that will last and be good quality and this is it. I'm so impressed!” Buy it now on PetSmart for $39.99+ Harmony Grey Patched Pillowtop Lounger Orthopedic Dog Bed

Price: $99.99 What dogs will love: This provides both a layer of orthopedic foam support and a soft pillow top for cozy comfort. It’s also built for extra stretchy dogs who looove to sprawl out. What you’ll love: It has a removable machine washable cover. What reviewers love: “Cannot get my dog to get up from the bed. My dog loves this bed. As soon as I put it on the floor, she laid down and fell off to sleep. Still sleeping after several hours” Buy it now on Petco for $99.99 BarksBar Snuggly Sleeper Orthopedic Bolster Dog Bed

What dogs will love: While this bed boasts therapeutic comfort for all dogs, its orthopedic foam provides a snuggly cushion and relieves joint pressure, which is extra important for dogs who need a little more support. What you’ll love: Its removable cover is machine-washable, and a non-slip backing prevents it from sliding. What reviewers love: “As soon as I put this bed down, she sniffed and climbed in! She is a 65-pound Lab and has plenty of room to curl up or stretch out. For some reason, she doesn't dig at the cushion like she did with her other beds. And, she uses the sides as a pillow. Now, I can't get her out of it!” Buy it now on Chewy for $56.99+ K&H Deluxe Ortho Bolster Sleeper Pet Bed

