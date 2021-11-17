The Best Non-Stick Litter Boxes On Amazon

We independently pick all the products we recommend because we love them and think you will too. If you buy a product from a link on our site, we may earn a commission.

Cleaning the cat’s litter box is a chore that no one likes to do — but maybe that’s because you’ve made the job harder than it has to be. By picking up a non-stick litter box, you’re well on your way to making the dreaded litter-box-clean-out a much faster (and less gross) process.

According to cat parents who have made the switch from standard litter boxes to non-stick ones, there’s no way they’re ever going back. The Dodo read the rave reviews and found that these non-stick litter boxes on Amazon are the absolute best ones out there.