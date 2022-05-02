Here Are 10 Of The Best Natural Dog Shampoos

If you’re into all-natural products for yourself, you might want to get some for your dog, too — like a natural dog shampoo.

But what exactly is natural dog shampoo, and how can you find the best brand for your pup?

We found some of the best natural dog shampoos you can buy to take the guesswork out of getting your dog a clean grooming routine you can feel good about.

What is a natural dog shampoo?

Natural dog shampoos (like you might assume from the name) are made with natural ingredients, such as plant-based oils. They don’t include chemicals, toxic ingredients or dyes, which can irritate your dog’s skin.

Many natural dog shampoos are made with organic ingredients, too. You’ll know if a product’s organic if it has the USDA label.

If something’s organic, that means it’s been produced without the use of anything artificial. The USDA requires all organic products to contain at least 70 percent organic ingredients in order to include the official label.

Since labeling a product as “natural” isn’t as regulated as labeling it as “organic,” pretty much any company can call their product natural — so be sure to check the ingredients of any natural dog shampoo to double-check it truly excludes undesirable ingredients.

Benefits of a natural dog shampoo

There are plenty of benefits to using natural shampoo on your dog, including:

They’re less likely to irritate dogs who have sensitive skin or allergies.

They’re less likely to strip natural oils from your dog’s coat.

You’ll expose your dog to fewer chemicals.

They’re better for the environment.

They’re typically cruelty-free.

Best natural dog shampoos

These are some of the best natural dog shampoos you can buy, all without artificial chemicals, colors, sulfates, parabens or other harmful ingredients.