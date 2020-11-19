This Modern Cat Furniture Is Obsession-Worthy — Here's Why You might be jealous of your cat 👀

Litter-Robot

We independently pick all the products we recommend because we love them and think you will too. If you buy a product from a link on our site, we may earn a commission. Cat furniture for your BFF is definitely a must-have. But let’s be real — most cat furniture is a big, tacky eyesore. That’s why it’s always exciting to find a piece of cat furniture that actually looks like real (human) furniture. So when The Dodo’s Genevieve Timmins recently tried out a cat tree from a new furniture line by the people who make Litter-Robot (aka that very futuristic litter box), she was relieved that it fit right in with the rest of her home. “It’s sleek and modern, and really blends in with the decor of my apartment,” Timmins said. “It looks like it could be a chic plant stand or bookshelf!” The modern line also includes pieces like a minimalist side table that doubles as a cat hideaway, a wooden hutch that will (actually) hide a litter box, and a cozy futuristic cat orb. The prices start at $69.00 for a pair of cat shelves and go up, but Timmins said they’re worth the splurge. Here’s why.

Genevieve Timmins’ cat, Elsie, perched on her stylish pyramid. | Genevieve Timmins

Why The Dodo loves this cat tree Timmins loves its modern appearance, and said the piece is well-made (so it will stand up to years of wild cat play). Timmins loves its modern appearance, and said the piece is well-made (so it will stand up to years of wild cat play). “It’s also really great quality,” she said. “It’s made from beautiful walnut and the shelves are upholstered in scratchy material in a neutral gray.”

Elsie really enjoyed how versatile the bottom shelf was. | Genevieve Timmins

Timmins’ cat, Elsie, couldn’t get enough of the pyramid’s versatility. “She loves the bottom shelf as it’s scratchy and great for her nails,” Timmins said. “But she also loves sitting all the way on the tiny top shelf and surveying her domain.” Any downsides? “I found assembly to be a bit complicated,” she said. “I was sweating for like an hour to put it together!” But according to Timmins, it was still totally manageable, and was worth the hour of frustration in the end. “There wasn’t anything too difficult, just several steps,” she explained. “You have to make sure to line everything up perfectly or else you have to unscrew stuff and undo your hard work to fix anything that’s angled the wrong way.”

Timmins’ cat taking in the sights from the top of her pyramid. | Genevieve Timmins

Timmins said the pyramid is pretty big, so you should make sure you have enough space in your home. “It’s heavy and pretty hard to maneuver but it is nice that it comes with adjustable feet where you can make sure it’s level and secure,” she said. If you’re interested, you can buy it now from Litter-Robot for $189.00 And here are a few similar items from the Litter-Robot line if you’re looking for more furniture to blend in with your home.

A cute cat orb

Litter Robot

At first glance, it just looks like a nice decorative piece of furniture — until your cat’s head pops out of it!

A credenza for your litter box

Litter Robot

Now you don’t have to stress about your litter box being a messy, ugly eyesore in the corner of your living room or bathroom.

A cube cat tower

Litter Robot

This tower’s geometric style goes great in any home with a modern aesthetic. And it also comes in white!

A clever cat hideout

Litter Robot

This cat hideout doubles as a completely functional side table that can work next to a bed or couch.

Some shelves just for your cat

Litter Robot

Your cat will love jumping up on these shelves and scoping out your home from so high up.

A litter box cabinet that blends right in

This is such a stylish way to hide your cat’s litter box. And it comes with an optional hutch, if you’d like to splurge a little more!

A quaint cat silo

Litter Robot

It’s a nice covered space for your cat that could easily pose as a side table in your living room.

A modern cat tree

Litter Robot