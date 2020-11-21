The Best Matching Holiday PJs For You And Your Pet

You can get them for the whole family 😍👨‍👨‍👧‍👦🐶

By Sam Howell

Published on 11/21/2020

We independently pick all the products we recommend because we love them and think you will too. If you buy a product from a link on our site, we may earn a commission.

One of your favorite things to do during the holiday season is dress up in those warm, festive pajamas.

And since your pet also loves snuggling up in his own PJs, wouldn’t it be the greatest thing ever if you both MATCHED?!

The Dodo rounded up some of the best holiday pajama sets for you and your pet, and some even have kids’ options so the whole family can get in on the fun.

Plus, think of how amazing your Christmas cards are going to look!

Adorable reindeer pajamas

matching dog pajamas cat owners pjs holidays
Leveret

You and your pet will be so holly and jolly in these PJs.

PajamaGram Santa sets that are just iconic

matching dog pajamas cat owners pjs holidays
Amazon

You and your whole family will look just like St. Nick in these pajamas.

Green plaid PajamaGram sets

matching dog pajamas cat owners pjs holidays
Amazon

This is a great option if you want to switch things up from those bright red PJs.

Classic checked pajamas

matching dog pajamas cat owners pjs holidays
Leveret

Check out these sets if you're going for that traditional and (amazingly) cozy look.

The perfect pajamas for a festive family

matching dog pajamas cat owners pjs holidays
Leveret

You’ll look like the cutest family of elves in these pajamas.

Pajamas with a wonderful moose pattern

matching dog pajamas cat owners pjs holidays
Leveret

This print is great for the holiday season.

PajamaGram Grinch Pajamas

matching dog pajamas cat owners pjs holidays
Amazon

Your heart will grow three sizes in these Grinch PJs.

Fair Isle onesies

matching dog pajamas cat owners pjs holidays
Amazon

Is there anything more perfect for the holidays than these onesies??

PajamaGram Christmas Light PJs

matching dog pajamas cat owners pjs holidays
Amazon

It can’t get more merry and bright than this.

Red plaid PajamaGram sets

matching dog pajamas cat owners pjs holidays
Amazon

These are perfect for the holidays, or even year-round wear (because you know you want to match your pup every day of the year).

A sweet snowflake set

matching dog pajamas cat owners pjs holidays
Leveret

These are so fitting for that winter weather.

Green thermal PajamaGram PJs

matching dog pajamas cat owners pjs holidays
Amazon

The tiny Christmas trees are the perfect touch.

Matching moose and bear pajamas

matching dog pajamas cat owners holidays
Amazon

Those Fair Isle leggings add the perfect amount of cozy festiveness.

Red PajamaGram striped sets with juuuuust a hint of green

matching dog pajamas cat owners pjs holidays
Amazon

You’ll feel just like a candy cane in these matching PJs (and who doesn’t want to feel like a candy cane).

PajamaGram Snoopy PJs for a family who loves cartoons

matching dog pajamas cat owners pjs holidays
Amazon

What’s more nostalgic than Snoopy (or more appropriate for your pup)?

The perfect plaid PajamaGram set

matching dog pajamas cat owners pjs holidays
Amazon

These are great for a preppy family that looooooves plaid.