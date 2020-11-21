The Best Matching Holiday PJs For You And Your Pet

We independently pick all the products we recommend because we love them and think you will too. If you buy a product from a link on our site, we may earn a commission.

One of your favorite things to do during the holiday season is dress up in those warm, festive pajamas.

And since your pet also loves snuggling up in his own PJs, wouldn’t it be the greatest thing ever if you both MATCHED?!

The Dodo rounded up some of the best holiday pajama sets for you and your pet, and some even have kids’ options so the whole family can get in on the fun.

Plus, think of how amazing your Christmas cards are going to look!

Adorable reindeer pajamas