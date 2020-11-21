The Best Matching Holiday PJs For You And Your Pet
You can get them for the whole family 😍👨👨👧👦🐶
One of your favorite things to do during the holiday season is dress up in those warm, festive pajamas.
And since your pet also loves snuggling up in his own PJs, wouldn’t it be the greatest thing ever if you both MATCHED?!
The Dodo rounded up some of the best holiday pajama sets for you and your pet, and some even have kids’ options so the whole family can get in on the fun.
Plus, think of how amazing your Christmas cards are going to look!
Adorable reindeer pajamas
You and your pet will be so holly and jolly in these PJs.
PajamaGram Santa sets that are just iconic
You and your whole family will look just like St. Nick in these pajamas.
Green plaid PajamaGram sets
This is a great option if you want to switch things up from those bright red PJs.
Classic checked pajamas
Check out these sets if you're going for that traditional and (amazingly) cozy look.
The perfect pajamas for a festive family
You’ll look like the cutest family of elves in these pajamas.
Pajamas with a wonderful moose pattern
This print is great for the holiday season.
PajamaGram Grinch Pajamas
Your heart will grow three sizes in these Grinch PJs.
Fair Isle onesies
Is there anything more perfect for the holidays than these onesies??
PajamaGram Christmas Light PJs
It can’t get more merry and bright than this.
Red plaid PajamaGram sets
These are perfect for the holidays, or even year-round wear (because you know you want to match your pup every day of the year).
A sweet snowflake set
These are so fitting for that winter weather.
Green thermal PajamaGram PJs
The tiny Christmas trees are the perfect touch.
Matching moose and bear pajamas
Those Fair Isle leggings add the perfect amount of cozy festiveness.
Red PajamaGram striped sets with juuuuust a hint of green
You’ll feel just like a candy cane in these matching PJs (and who doesn’t want to feel like a candy cane).
PajamaGram Snoopy PJs for a family who loves cartoons
What’s more nostalgic than Snoopy (or more appropriate for your pup)?
The perfect plaid PajamaGram set
These are great for a preppy family that looooooves plaid.